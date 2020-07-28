Relias and Kronos Form Technology Partner Collaboration to Benefit Healthcare Customers

MORRISVILLE, N.C., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relias, a global SaaS company specializing in education solutions for healthcare organizations, joins the Kronos Technology Partner Network to help modernize staff onboarding and training for healthcare customers. Starting now, the integration of the Relias Platform with Workforce Dimensions by Kronos and Kronos Workforce Ready is available in the Kronos Marketplace and will help deliver a highly efficient onboarding process that eliminates time-consuming administrative data entry between systems.

The integration allows for automation of the assignment of job-specific training plans for new employees once created by the Relias Platform administrator in Relias.

"Due to the spread of COVID-19, our healthcare clients are facing enormous challenges, which are further amplified by staff shortages in the face of increasing demand for services," said Deanna Roepke, Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Partnerships at Relias. "By working with Kronos, Relias strives to ease the administrative burden and provide a seamless experience for HR administrators and their employees by streamlining the implementation and access to both platforms."

Web-based and mobile-optimized, the Relias Platform employs performance metrics and assessments to reveal speciﬁc gaps in clinical knowledge and addresses them with personalized, engaging education. This newly cemented technology collaboration between Relias and Kronos will offer a simplified solution for staff onboarding and a better, more innovative experience for healthcare administrators.

"Providing a great technology experience not only supports user adoption, but it helps organizations better onboard, engage and retain their workforce to drive business success," said Mike May, Senior Director, Workforce Dimensions Technology Partner Network at Kronos. "Kronos solutions are designed to be open and extensible. Enabling this innovative product extension with Relias empowers employees in ways that simply are not possible with legacy solutions."

