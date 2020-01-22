Relias Appoints New CEO

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relias, a trusted educational provider to more than 10,000 clients worldwide, announced today that Kay Krafft has been appointed as the new CEO of Relias. He will assume this role on April 1, 2020, in addition to his responsibility as CEO of the Bertelsmann Education Group. As part of this transition, the Bertelsmann Education Group headquarters will be fully based in the United States. Krafft succeeds Jim Triandiflou, who is leaving Relias for personal reasons and at his own request on March 31, after eight years at the helm of the company. Triandiflou will support Krafft and the Relias management team during the transition in the weeks ahead. Additionally, he will remain associated with the company in an advisory capacity until at least the end of the year. Krafft, who as a member of the Relias Board has been instrumental in shaping the company's business development, intends to adhere to the strategy pursued by Relias, which has become the leading online education provider in the U.S. healthcare sector.

Krafft says: "Relias is a fantastic growth platform for Bertelsmann, generating many new opportunities and possibilities for us. This is largely thanks to Jim Triandiflou. Under his leadership, Relias experienced a remarkable period of growth, which continues to this day. The company's revenues alone have increased more than tenfold during his time. Jim transformed this former startup into a market leader and established a unique corporate and team culture at Relias that is a perfect fit for Bertelsmann. We are very grateful to him for all these achievements. We respect Jim's decision and wish him all the best for the future, both personally and professionally. I look forward to taking over direct operational management of Relias and further developing the company, as well as to new experiences as my family and I relocate to North Carolina later this year."

Kay Krafft, who is a member of Bertelsmann's Group Management Committee, has been the founding CEO of the Bertelsmann Education Group. Prior to this, Krafft was a member of BMG's Executive Board, helping to turn the music company from a startup 2008 into the industry's fourth largest company worldwide.

Jim Triandiflou joined Relias as CEO in 2012. In December 2017, North Carolina's Triangle Business Journal named Triandiflou as its Business Person of the Year. Triandiflou serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Special Olympics North Carolina.

About Relias

For more than 10,000 healthcare organizations and 4,500,000 caregivers, Relias continues to help clients deliver better clinical and financial outcomes by reducing variation in care. Our platform employs performance metrics and assessments to reveal specific gaps in skills and addresses them with targeted, personalized and engaging learning. We help healthcare organizations, their people, and those under their care, get better. Better at identifying problems, addressing them with better knowledge and skills, and better outcomes for all. Let us help you get better: www.relias.com

About Bertelsmann

Bertelsmann is a media, services and education company that operates in about 50 countries around the world. It includes the broadcaster RTL Group, the trade book publisher Penguin Random House, the magazine publisher Gruner + Jahr, the music company BMG, the service provider Arvato, the Bertelsmann Printing Group, the Bertelsmann Education Group and Bertelsmann Investments, an international network of funds. The company has 117,000 employees and generated revenues of €17.7 billion in the 2018 financial year. Bertelsmann stands for creativity and entrepreneurship. This combination promotes first-class media content and innovative service solutions that inspire customers around the world.

