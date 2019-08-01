Relias Launches OASIS Simulation Course to Assist Home Health Agencies Prepare for Critical Assessments

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Relias, a trusted partner to more than 10,000 healthcare organizations around the world and across the continuum of care, has announced the release of OASIS: Assessing at Start of Care, a new course designed for home health agencies that provides an interactive, scenario-based learning modality. The course has been launched and is already available to Relias clients.

Because assessment and evaluation in the home health environment are not meant to be performed in a linear fashion, clinicians must learn to observe multiple indicators, often concurrently, that must be factored into the completion of the OASIS-D. The Relias OASIS simulation course guides professionals through scenarios designed to provide an opportunity to practice analyzing patient assessment data for OASIS-D items using a holistic, efficient approach.

The Relias OASIS simulation guides professionals through several scenarios, allowing them to familiarize themselves with the non-linear, real-life scenarios that are the basis for the Outcome and Assessment Information Set, currently known as OASIS-D.

"The OASIS document has become the most important document in the home health industry," explained Mike Mutka, Chief Product Officer at Relias. "The unique design of this course prepares home health agency care providers with a 'true-to-life' simulation that reflects on-the-job scenarios."

The content for this course was created internally at Relias by Jennifer W. Burks, R.N., M.S.N. Jennifer has a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from The University of Virginia and a Master of Science in Nursing from The University of North Carolina, Greensboro. She has over 25 years of clinical and teaching experience, and her areas of expertise are critical care and home health.

The OASIS: Assessing at Start of Care course is part of a larger suite of Relias offerings related to OASIS-D training. A seven-part OASIS-D training bundle designed specifically for home health industry clinicians is also available.

