Relias Launches Population Health Solution for Behavioral Health Provider Agencies, Associations and Payer Market

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Relias, a trusted partner to more than 10,000 healthcare organizations around the world and across the continuum of care, today announced the release of the Relias Population Health Solution, a cloud-based HIPAA Compliant Population Health Platform that helps payers and providers make actionable use of available data. The platform utilizes a variety of industry-standard, proprietary, and risk-based analyses at the consumer, population and provider level, fueled largely by paid claims and consumer health data. Analyzed with a set of over 200 evidence-based and standards-based measures, with a keen focus on behavioral and social health determinants, information is revealed that pinpoints the best opportunities to improve care and lower costs. Information highlighting opportunities for improvement is displayed in the standalone platform at the health plan, provider, service line, site location, care team and individual care coordinator level and can also be pushed via API to an external platform at the patient detail level.

Agencies and Plans need a unified technology platform that supports risk stratification tied to key performance measures to target focus, design and apply specific interventions at the group and patient level, engage in a continuous cycle of track and trend and have a single source of truth. The CQI built-in capability creates ease of outcome and ROI reporting.

"The Relias Population Health Solution goes beyond simply identifying care gaps to stratifying risk and providing evidence-based treatment clinical considerations that are recommended to achieving optimal care," explained Carol Clayton, Ph.D. EVP of Population Health at Relias. "These care considerations can be used by care management and care coordinator teams to direct or inform best care actions."

About Relias Population Health

Through the Population Health Solution, Relias helps healthcare organizations, their people, and those under their care, see better care outcomes and costs. Relias Population Health allows clients to make complex care less complicated and less costly by closing the gap between knowing and doing.

About Relias

For more than 10,000 healthcare organizations and 4,500,000 caregivers, Relias continues to help clients deliver better clinical and financial outcomes by reducing variation in care. Our platform employs performance metrics and assessments to reveal specific gaps in skills and addresses them with targeted, personalized and engaging learning. We help healthcare organizations, their people and those under their care, get better. Better at identifying problems, addressing them with better knowledge and skills, and better outcomes for all. Let us help you get better: www.relias.com

