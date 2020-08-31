Relias Named 2020 Leader In Diversity

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relias , a trusted education and training partner to more than 11,000 healthcare clients, was recognized by the Triangle Business Journal (TBJ) as a winner of its 2020 Leaders in Diversity Award.

TBJ's 2020 awardees consist of eight companies, including Relias, and 14 individuals who have demonstrated respect for inclusive treatment of others, advocacy for underrepresented groups, and multicultural marketing from a variety of industries including technology, healthcare, commercial real estate, finance, education, and life sciences.

"Relias values diversity and continually works to create an environment where employees of all abilities, ethnicities, sexual preferences, identities, race, age or creed feel they can bring their authentic selves," said Tina Krebs, Relias Chief People Officer. "Relias is honored with the recognition from TBJ, and we congratulate all the awardees who have set the bar high and are committed to diversity and inclusion."

Relias, based in the Research-Triangle-Park region of North Carolina, focuses on four key diversity areas: intentional recruitment, focused development, meaningful benefits, and an inclusive, supportive culture.

Motivated by their mission to measurably improve the lives of the most vulnerable members of society and those who care for them, Relias educates healthcare professionals on how to provide better care for marginalized populations, including how to better serve LGBTQ+ individuals, addressing social determinants of health such as racism, and improving communication with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Relias encourages its clients to value diversity through cultural competence classes that are included in its library of over 7,000 online courses, all of which focus on meeting and/or exceeding ADA & WCAG 2.0 standards of accessibility.

In addition, Relias is committed to staff development and training to help provide its workforce the support and growth opportunities individuals need to develop careers and to promote an inclusive work environment. As part of this effort, the company supports employee resource groups that focus on a variety areas of diversity and inclusion, provide safe spaces for peer-to-peer conversation and empowerment, and address topics like racism and gender equality.

With the recent events of social unrest, Relias took an immediate public stance to support racial equity, followed by a four-part action plan to support the Black community. In addition to ensuring equitable pay and increasing representation of Black and other persons of color within the organization, Relias pledged to support Black entrepreneurs, Black-owned businesses, and policies and conversations that advance racial equity. The company is also focused on developing additional partnerships with local university diversity programs, historically Black colleges, and other universities and with non-traditional entities.

Most recently, Relias added a dedicated diversity and inclusion track at its annual conference, Impact Nation, to drive the discussion and provide tools and resources on how to develop inclusive environments for patients and understand the impact of factors such as implicit bias.

"Relias is taking intentional, thoughtful steps in order to curate an organizational culture that values and promotes diverse voices, ideas, and ways of thinking to spur innovation and a sense of community. We are excited about the next chapter," concluded Krebs.

Relias, along with the other winners of the TBJ Diversity Award, will be recognized during a virtual event on Oct. 6, 2020.

