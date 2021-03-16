Relias Recognized As Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality

MORRISVILLE, N.C., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Relias, a software company specializing in education solutions for healthcare providers, has been recognized as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality in the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's Corporate Equality Index for 2021.

Headquartered in the heart of the Research Triangle Park, Relias partners with over 11,000 healthcare client organizations and employs more than 800 people worldwide. "Since we began as a small startup in 2012, Relias has continually taken steps to create an environment where all employees are celebrated for who they are and valued for the unique perspectives they bring to the table," said Tina Krebs, Relias Chief People Officer. "We're certainly honored with this recognition from an organization like The Human Rights Campaign because of the immensely important work they've done and continue to do for the LGBTQ community."

The HRC Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) is the nation's leading benchmarking survey that seeks to measure company policies and practices as they relate to LGBTQ workplace equality. Workforce protections, equitable benefits, and corporate social responsibility are among the factors included in this evaluation.

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. "This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision."

This recognition comes in the wake of Relias' ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Last year, Relias was recognized by the Triangle Business Journal as a recipient of its 2020 Leaders in Diversity Award. This award acknowledged Relias for its inclusive treatment of others and advocacy for underrepresented groups through efforts like its four-part action plan to support racial equity; intentional recruitment of candidates of color, veterans, LGBTQ individuals, and people with disabilities; equitable compensation for all employees; and more. "As we continue to hire and grow, fostering an inclusive and equitable environment will remain a top priority for Relias," said Krebs.

