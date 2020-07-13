Relias Underwrites National Television Broadcast of Hearts of Glass Documentary

MORRISVILLE, N.C., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relias, a SaaS company that specializes in education solutions for healthcare providers, announced that it is one of the major underwriters of the national public television broadcast of Hearts of Glass. Directed by Jennifer Tennican, this award-winning documentary spotlights a startup hydroponic greenhouse whose staff includes workers with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). The story illustrates the impact of innovation and inclusion on individuals and the community at large. With over 1,000 airdates on more than 200 public television stations and channels, Hearts of Glass will be available in mid-July to nearly 200 million viewers nationwide, just in time for the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Hearts of Glass tells the story of the first 15 months of operation of Vertical Harvest, an innovative experiment in growing crops and providing meaningful employment for people with disabilities. "We are grateful to Jen Tennican Products for making this film and to Relias, an organization that shares our values and who is intentional in their hiring practices, products, and culture to include individuals of all backgrounds and abilities," said Nona Yehia, the CEO and Co-Founder of Vertical Harvest. "Together, we help lift the voices of those living with intellectual and developmental disabilities and show the world how diversity makes us stronger."

Individuals with disabilities experience disproportionally high unemployment rates compared to their nondisabled peers. Meaningful jobs with fair compensation not only help provide independence, they also help promote self-advocacy and create significant social interactions. Hearts of Glass weaves the story of Vertical Harvest's launch with the personal journeys of employees with IDD, acknowledging the steps society has made toward full inclusion while inspiring organizations to do more.

"We're delighted that Relias is helping us share a story of inclusion, innovation, and opportunity with millions across the country," said Jen Tennican, Director of Hearts of Glass. "Their passion for their mission speaks to their leadership and commitment. Relias is helping lead the way in competitive employment for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities."

To improve the lives of the most vulnerable members of society and those that serve them, Relias helps more than 11,000 organizations across the continuum of care, including IDD agencies and providers, deliver better clinical and financial outcomes. "Relias is committed to advocating for diversity and inclusion within our own organization and our community," states Kay Krafft, CEO of Relias. "We are proud to support this compelling story of innovative employment and community inclusion."

Hearts of Glass will debut on public television stations across the nation starting tomorrow, July 14. To find airdates and times, please visit aptonline.org/catalog/HEARTS-OF-GLASS and enter your ZIP code to see upcoming airdates within the next two weeks.

For more than 11,000 healthcare organizations and 4.5 million caregivers, Relias helps clients deliver better clinical and financial outcomes. Our platform employs performance metrics and assessments to reveal specific gaps in skills and addresses them with targeted, personalized, and engaging learning. We help healthcare organizations, their staff, and those under their care get better — better at identifying problems, addressing them with better knowledge and skills, and better outcomes for all. Learn more at Relias.com.

