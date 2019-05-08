Relic Agency Honored with two Gold Stevie Awards for Travel & Tourism Marketing in 2019 American Business Awards

PROVO, Utah, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Relic, a full-service advertising agency, was named the winner of two Gold Stevie Awards in the 17th Annual American Business Awards for the Marketing Campaign of the Year for Travel & Tourism and Travel & Tourism Video categories.

One of the ads for the award-winning "Day Trips for Days" marketing campaign Tuacahn Amphitheatre, as seen in the award-winning 30-second TV spot

More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

"We're thrilled to be honored," said Adam Stoker, CEO of Relic. "We're constantly trying to innovate new and creative ways to tell our clients' stories, and we're ecstatic that the judges were able to see our hard work in these entries."

The Bryce Canyon Country: Day Trips for Days campaign, which won the Gold Stevie Award for the Travel & Tourism Marketing Campaign of the Year, was created for the Garfield County Office of Tourism to encourage visitors to spend more time in the area. The judges called it a "stylish," "well done" and "very clever campaign" that culminated with "a smart and succinct plan put in place to meet the challenge and continues to have positive spillover."

The Gold Stevie Award in the Travel & Tourism Video category was claimed by the "Broadway Under the Stars" spot that Relic created for Tuacahn Amphitheatre in St. George. The video showcased the spectacular outdoor, red rock venue and highlighted the intimacy of the Tuacahn experience as a whole. Judges said that the compelling piece "captures the magic and fun that live stage productions provide."

The American Business Awards are the United States' premier business awards program. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to the winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11.

More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"The nominations submitted to the 2019 American Business Awards were outstanding," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. "They illustrate the continued vibrancy of innovation and high level of achievement across the American economic landscape."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2019 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About Relic

Relic is a full-service and award-winning advertising agency offering creative, digital, marketing and public relations services to clients throughout Utah and the Midwest. Relic has developed and executed successful integrated marketing campaigns for organizations in tourism, telecommunications and technology, among others. For more information visit www.relicagency.com .

