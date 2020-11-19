Relic and EKR Join Forces

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 1, 2020, Relic, a leading agency in Provo, Utah specializing in tourism marketing and advertising, joined forces with EKR. Together with combined services and resources, the company, now known as Relic + EKR, becomes a dominant agency in Utah County.

"I saw so much opportunity between the two companies," said President/CEO Adam Stoker. "When the two companies started partnering on projects, this decision was solidified even more."

With two brands moving forward, Relic will continue to thrive in the tourism industry, having seen great success with destinations across the country from California to South Carolina. This has been communicated through the publication of Stoker's recent book, "Touchpoints: The Destination Marketer's Guide to Brand Evaluation and Enhancement," and the celebration of over 25,000 listens for "The Destination Marketing Podcast."

As a brand, EKR will continue servicing clients in various industries to increase market share and accelerate growth. Before joining forces, EKR was recognized as one of the fastest-growing, privately-held companies in the nation in 2013. Additionally, EKR has received Best Advertising Agency in Utah, won 33 Best of State medals, and won 2 Best of State statues making them one of Utah's most decorated Best of State winners.

By joining forces, Relic + EKR has become a full-service agency offering research, strategy, creative, digital and traditional media, public relations, content, and web services.

"This forward movement has brought together the leaders of our teams, giving us a boost for direction and energy in the marketing and advertising industry that will impact both current and potential clients moving forward," said Lance Black, Partner at Relic + EKR.

The combination of these two strong brands creates a partnership that will benefit many industries and multiple companies in their marketing and advertising efforts in Utah and across the nation.

About Relic + EKR

Relic + EKR is a full-service marketing and advertising agency offering research and strategy, creative, digital and traditional media, public relations, content, strategy, and web services throughout Utah and the United States. With two brands, Relic focuses specifically on the tourism industry with great success and EKR focuses on various industries from tech to manufacturing and more. For additional information about each brand, visit www.relicagency.com or ekragency.com .

