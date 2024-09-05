Relief Bed Gives the Gift of Sleep

Relief Bed Expands Its Reach on the Continent of Africa in Support of a Vocational-Technical College

TACOMA, Wash., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relief Bed International is excited to partner with Orphans Africa (OA), an organization dedicated to the education of orphans in Africa.

As providence would have it, both of these global-minded organizations are based in Tacoma, Washington. Orphans Africa was founded in 2007 and has proven success in building quality schools for orphans in Tanzania, East Africa. Relief Bed International, founded in 2015, provides strategically built beds in support of global relief organizations and homeless shelters in the United States.

This is Relief Bed International's third major donation on the continent of Africa. The first occurred during Christmas of 2015 to an orphanage in Kampala, Uganda. The children who received the Relief Beds had never slept on a traditional bed off the ground; the donation was complimented with custom metal bunk beds by another donor. The other donation was to a rural Health Center in Zambia, in partnership with World Vision. These beds provided a comfortable place to rest and rejuvenate at the health center for those patients who traveled long distances.

"We are honored to partner with Orphans Africa in support of their new dormitory for girls [at their Vocational-Technical College] in Tanzania, East Africa," stated Scott Smalling, Founder of Relief Bed International. "We understand sleep is the third most important biological need, bested only by food and water and is even more critical to children who need proper sleep to grow and learn to their full potential."

Another advantage of the innovative way that Relief Beds are built is that the students can take their beds home with them on breaks from school and continue their rejuvenating sleep while at home.

About Orphans Africa

Currently Orphans Africa, a 501c3 nonprofit, operates six schools in five locations in Tanzania. OA educates children ages 3 through 21 in nursery, primary, secondary, and Vocational-Technical schools and colleges. OA envisions a world without poverty in which all persons have the freedom and opportunities to pursue happiness and maximize their potential. OA embraces diversity and supports people of all ages, ethnicities, nationalities, religions, genders, sexual orientations, or socioeconomic statuses.

OA believes in a "leg-up," not "hand-out." To this end each of their projects operates on a model of self-sustainability: those students who have parents pay tuition, room and board. This tuition goes toward paying operational costs of the school, as well as the costs of orphaned and impoverished students who attend class and live on campus for free, calling the school their home, and their friends their family. Students also participate in generating income, such as cultivating crops and raising livestock. All proceeds either benefit the children directly (fresh food on the table) or generate operating funds.

For more information about Orphans Africa please visit their website at www.orphansafrica.org.

About Relief Bed International

Relief Bed International provides strategically built beds in support of global relief organizations and to homeless shelters in the United States. Relief Bed International is a federally recognized 501c3 non-profit. www.reliefbed.org

