Relief Bed International Celebrates a 10 year Collaboration with World Vision

Thousands of Beds Distributed Globally since 2015

TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2014 prior to the Founding of Relief Bed International, Scott Smalling (Relief Bed International Founder) was looking for a way to give back in honor of his 25 year career in the sleep industry. Smalling now set his focus on providing better sleep to those in need around the world.

At this time, Smalling had already enjoyed a 15 year relationship with World Vision which happens to have its US headquarters only 15 mins from Relief Bed Internationals headquarters near Tacoma, WA. Prior to 2015, in support of World Vision, Smalling had sponsored children, raised money to help build wells and managed a fundraiser screening the film, Girl Rising, which was created to celebrate women who had risen above challenging circumstances around the world.

With World Visions massive global presence and outreach, there couldn't be a better organization to get feedback about Smalling's plans for the future. When he posed the question about beds for relief work, the answer back was swift...beds were the #1 requested item from the field which were not being supplied adequately.

"Relief efforts focused on things like water, food, shelter and medicine are key focuses for most relief organizations, which are critical, although proper sleep plays a significant role in a persons ability to fight off illness, rejuvenate the body and plays a major role in one's mental health. All of these things are crucial for people who are already battling with challenging circumstances, stated Smalling. I have said it many times, but sleep is the #3 biological need only bested by water and food," beamed Smalling.

Once it became apparent that beds were needed, Smalling went to work to create a bed that was strategically built to withstand the elements, easy to transport and of course be comfortable. Another important feature of the Relief Bed is it can be cleaned, stored and redeployed if appropriate.

"Our mission at World Vision US is to work with the poor and oppressed to promote human transformation. It has been a profound honor to work alongside Relief Bed International in providing Relief Beds for people that have been temporarily displaced from their homes, due to a disaster or other circumstances, which is out of their control, stated Michael Gillespie Senior Director Corporate Engagement. These beds provide dignity and comfort, so displaced individuals can rest well and wake up energized to face their unique challenges the next day. In the past 10 years, it has been our privilege to receive and distribute over 47 pallets of Relief Beds to the most vulnerable people. These beds have been shipped across the globe to places such as Zambia, Ukraine, Nicaragua, and in Mexico at the Texas border and California borders. Most recently Relief Beds were delivered to Lahaina for people still displaced from the Maui fires last year. Thank you for allowing us to be a partner of transformation with you and we are deeply grateful to join forces with Relief Bed International," continued Gillespie.

Another key benefit of collaborating with World Vision is they are able to provide logistical support to ensure the beds make it to their intended recipients all over the globe.

With the help of World Vision and other superb relief partners, Relief Bed International has been able to serve thousands of people on 5 continents.

For more information and ways to support Relief Bed International's global work please visit www.reliefbed.org

About Relief Bed International;

Relief Bed International provides strategically built beds to disaster relief victims through their network of international relief partners around the globe. Relief Bed International is a federally recognized 501c3 non-profit. www.reliefbed.org

About World Vision;

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children, families, and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice. www.worldvision.org

SOURCE Relief Bed International