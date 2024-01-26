Relief Bed International Celebrates a Decade of Giving in 2024

Organization Provides Strategically Built Beds in Support of Homelessness and Disaster Relief Efforts Globally

TACOMA, Wash., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relief Bed International was founded in 2015 by Scott Smalling who spent his career in the bedding industry. During this time he enjoyed finding creative ways to give back. Projects like Fire Station makeovers to help first responders get a better rest between emergencies, donating beds to families after tornadoes ravage their homes and in support of women's shelters to name a few.

Relief Bed International commemorating a Decade of Giving. Scott Smalling Founder with father Jay Smalling who has volunteered tirelessly for the last 10 years.

In 2015 Smalling felt a calling to create a line of beds that could be used to support disaster relief efforts and in support of homelessness. Shortly after Relief Bed International was birthed. www.reliefbed.org Since 2015 thousands of beds have been distributed to comfort people who are experiencing, likely, the most challenging time in their lives. Relief Bed's provide a better night's rest which is critical to build strength, heal illness and provide hope for a better tomorrow.

"The last 10 years have been the most rewarding of my career," beamed Scott Smalling Founder of Relief Bed International. "Although, we could not have done it without the financial support of our corporate and private donors," continued Smalling.

Relief Bed International has enjoyed commercial collaborations over the years with companies that desired to add a giving back component to their business. Many times these types of ventures are too work intensive and cost prohibitive for companies to manage and create on their own. Although, Relief Bed International has created turn-key programs for their partners to seamlessly integrate into their business. For more information on corporate collaborations please contact; [email protected]

Smalling, called a "serial entrepreneur" by his colleagues has now created two unique companies that help support the non-profit so that Relief Bed International can become self-sustaining as much as possible.

The first company is called Relief Products LLC and is a commercial sleep focused company that supplies bedding and furniture to Shelters, Municipalities, Camps and other similar organizations. Relief Products donates beds IN KIND to Relief Bed International for distribution to its global relief partners.

Most recently, Smalling has created a new venture called Relief Bed Wholesale (RBW) which sells residential furniture and bedding to the market via online and his showroom in Tacoma, WA. www.reliefbedwholesale.com What makes RBW unique from other similar companies is their focus on Giving Back. RBW donates 10% of its net revenue in the form of beds to be distributed through Relief Bed International and its global relief partners. RBW is also seeking other non-profits to support with its thoughtfully innovative program called "Welcome Home." For more information please contact; [email protected]

In recent years Relief Bed International has made significant donations to projects like; 1,000 Beds to support people displaced by the war in Ukraine, 500 beds in support of families ravaged by the earthquakes in Turkey and 100 beds were sent to help displaced families and the homeless by the wildfires in Maui.

Smalling often quotes 1 Peter 4:10 which motivates him to action; "Each of you should use whatever gifts you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God's grace in various forms."

ABOUT RELIEF BED INTERNATIONAL

Relief Bed International provides strategically built beds to disaster relief victims through their network of international relief partners globally and to assist homeless shelters in the US with their emergency and inclement weather sheltering needs. Relief Bed International is a federally recognized 501c3 non-profit. www.reliefbed.org .

SOURCE Relief Bed International