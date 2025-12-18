Relief Cardiovascular Appoints Harry Rowland as Chairman of the Board

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Relief Cardiovascular, a private medical technology company developing the Relief System, a transcatheter implant designed to intelligently monitor and modulate cardiac preload to relieve congestion in heart failure, today announced the appointment of Harry Rowland as Chairman of the Board.

Harry Rowland served as the chief executive officer of Endotronix, a medical device company he co-founded that developed the Cordella™ Pulmonary Artery (PA) Sensor System. Under his leadership, Endotronix advanced the technology through pivotal study completion, commercial approval, and ultimately its acquisition by Edwards Lifesciences in 2024.

"Harry is a remarkable leader who guided Endotronix from napkin sketch to commercial approval and exit," said Alex Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of Relief Cardiovascular. "His leadership experience, domain expertise, and understanding of the clinical and operational complexities of remote management make him an exceptional fit for Relief as we expand the Relief System into broader clinical evaluation. I'm excited to work alongside Harry – his guidance will accelerate our journey and strengthen our ability to deliver meaningful benefit to patients."

"One of the most fundamental challenges in heart failure is controlling congestion," said Harry Rowland. "Relief's approach to drive decongestion while protecting the kidneys has the potential to address a critical need in heart failure care. I'm thrilled to support the company as it works to deliver a scalable and clinically meaningful solution for patients and clinicians battling heart failure congestion."

Relief Cardiovascular is a privately held medical device company committed to improving outcomes for the millions of patients with heart failure. The company's flagship technology, the Relief System, is a transcatheter smart implant designed to alleviate congestion and improve outcomes by combining hemodynamic monitoring with active preload modulation. Relief Cardiovascular was founded and incubated within inQB8 Medical Technologies, LLC. The company's Series A financing supporting its first-in-human study was co-led by Broadview Ventures and Advent Life Sciences with additional participation from Good Growth Capital and Heartwork Capital.

