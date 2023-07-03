'Relief for Haiti' march announced by Gregory Toussaint, CEO of Shekinah.fm, after petition receives 110,000 signatures in a week

200,000+ participants in the U.S., Haiti, Canada, and France will gather on July 9 to bring awareness to the mounting insecurity in Haiti

MIAMI, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregory Toussaint, CEO of Shekinah.fm and senior pastor of Tabernacle of Glory, announced Shekinah.fm's 'Relief for Haiti' to be held on Sunday, July 9. This event will bring together thousands in the U.S.—including all 50 states—plus participants in Haiti, Canada and France, to bring awareness to the mounting insecurity in Haiti. The United Nations recently requested "urgent support" from the international community, labeling the insecurity in Haiti "comparable to a nation at war."

Recently, Shekinah.fm launched a petition urging Congress to pass the Haiti Criminal Collusion Transparency Act (Senate Bill S.396, House Bill H.R.1684), which surpassed 110,000 signatures in a single week. 'Relief for Haiti' aims to build off of the petition's momentum and to bring together powerful voices for change.

"The goal of 'Relief for Haiti' is to mobilize compassionate individuals in the United States and overseas to advocate for legislation that can bring relief to the Haitian people, both in their homeland and abroad. At this moment, there are over 300 organizations, 450 pastors and their congregations, and 200,000 individuals that have pledged to join us. We urge the U.S. Congress to enact the Haiti Criminal Collusion Transparency Act of 2023, a powerful instrument designed to reveal and penalize those within Haiti's influential circles who clandestinely support nefarious gangs," Gregory Toussaint said.

Complementary, Toussaint is advocating for the Biden Administration to maintain its current humanitarian parole program for Haitians under The Department of Homeland Security's current processes, which allow nationals of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, and their immediate family members the ability to request to come to the United States in a safe and orderly manner.

Recently, its legality has been challenged in court by several states, and a trial scheduled for later this year will determine its viability.

Toussaint continued "In addition, we are advocating for the continuation of Biden's Humanitarian Parole Program, a vital conduit allowing Haitians to sponsor their kin and fellow countrymen in Haiti. This would allow a systematic and fair pathway for status regularization for Haitians who have arrived through the humanitarian parole program. By joining our efforts, you're not only contributing to the mitigation of unlawful emigration from Haiti but also fulfilling the duty of a good neighbor."

To join 'Relief for Haiti', visit Shekinah.fm.

Media interested in an interview with Bishop Gregory Toussaint, please reach out to Shelby Cook ([email protected]).

Gregory Toussaint, a Haitian-American CEO, entrepreneur, philanthropist, best-selling author, and orator, serves as the Senior Pastor of Tabernacle of Glory. This church, consisting of 47 branches, has 25,000 active on-site members and 50,000 online members. As the CEO and founder of Shekinah.fm, Gregory has amassed over 4 million social media followers and averages 4 million views per week. His radio programs extend their reach to over 5 million households in Haiti. His television program, "Bishop G Live," broadcasted across networks in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, reaches an impressive 500 million homes globally. Fluent in English, French, Spanish, and Haitian Creole, Gregory holds degrees in Business (BS), Law (LL.M), and Theology (Th.M., D.E.A). He has been married for 20 years and has two sons. He and his family reside in Miami, FL.

