Relief From Knee Pain--Without Surgery--Now Available in the Coachella Valley and Inland Empire

Empire Vein & Vascular Specialists introduces a minimally invasive treatment for knee arthritis

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents of the Coachella Valley and Inland Empire living with chronic knee pain caused by osteoarthritis now have access to a minimally invasive alternative to knee replacement surgery. Empire Vein & Vascular Specialists is offering Genicular Artery Embolization (GAE), an outpatient procedure designed to reduce inflammation and relieve knee pain—without surgery.

GAE treatment for osteoarthritis of the knee, by Empire Vein & Vascular Specialists Speed Speed

Knee osteoarthritis is one of the most common causes of chronic pain and mobility loss among adults, often making everyday activities like walking, climbing stairs, or getting in and out of a car difficult. Traditional treatment options frequently include pain medications, steroid injections, or invasive knee replacement surgery—each with limitations and risks.

GAE targets the underlying source of arthritis-related pain by reducing abnormal blood flow and inflammation in the knee. The procedure is performed through a tiny catheter and does not involve incisions, general anesthesia, or joint replacement.

"GAE offers meaningful pain relief for patients who want to stay active but are not ready—or are not candidates—for knee replacement surgery," said Dr. Pushpinder Sivia, vascular surgeon at Empire Vein & Vascular Specialists. "For many patients, the improvement can be life-changing, allowing them to return to daily activities with significantly less pain."

The procedure typically takes less than an hour, and most patients are able to walk out the same day and resume normal activities shortly after treatment.

GAE is covered by many insurance plans, including Medicare, IEHP, and most PPO plans, making it an accessible option for patients seeking non-surgical pain relief.

Empire Vein & Vascular Specialists serves patients throughout Southern California, with locations in the Coachella Valley and Inland Empire. The practice specializes in minimally invasive treatments for knee pain, varicose veins, and circulation-related conditions, offering personalized care focused on long-term mobility and quality of life.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit EmpireVein.com or call 1-800-KNEE-CARE.

Se habla español.

SOURCE Empire Vein & Vascular Specialists