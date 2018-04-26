Relief Is In Sight For People Suffering With Sensitive Teeth And Gums

ONTARIO, Calif., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brush Buddies, the makers of the 90-Day Toothbrush and the award-winning Brush Beatz singing oral care line, comes Caress, an innovative new line of soft, soothing toothbrushes for the sensitive mouth. Toothbrushes can have an abrasive effect on enamel, which protects teeth from dental disease as well as cause damage to gums. In contrast, thanks to its unique patented technology, the new Caress line offers an effective, ultra-soft, brushing experience that is able to penetrate further between the teeth to remove plaque and debris. The new line, which comes in various colors, and is available in three versions: Enamel Care, Whitening and Gum Care are all specifically designed for people suffering from sensitivity. The entire Caress line is now available exclusively at Walgreens stores.
"Our new Caress oral care line offers a long-awaited solution to individuals that have been looking for an ultra-soft toothbrush. Caress is truly an ultra-soft gentle toothbrush perfect for people with sensitivity," say Anish Patel, CEO of Ashtel Studios, Inc. "We know that hard bristles can damage the teeth and gums, so we designed the Caress line as there was no other sensitive toothbrush on the market. Our patented ultra-soft bristle technology sets us apart from the competition. There is truly nothing like it on the market today."
The Caress Toothbrush is recommended for those undergoing orthodontic treatment and/or suffering from sensitivity or gum recession. The line features three brushes to meet your specific needs, including Enamel Care, Gum Care, and Whitening.
The Caress Sensitive toothbrush is now available exclusively at 2,000 Walgreens stores across the country. To find a location near you, please log on to www.brushbuddies.com/caress
About Brush Buddies
Ashtel Studios, Inc. is the creator of the award-winning Brush Buddies, Soniclean and Smart Care brands. As a leading provider of consumer goods, Ashtel Studios prides itself on creating revolutionary personal care products that ensure quality, effectiveness and convenience.
Hailed by the trade and dentists as innovative, ground-breaking and wildly entertaining, the company boasts a wide range of products. From Smart Care's bandages, hand sanitizer and facial tissues to Brush Buddies oral care products featuring some of today's hottest musicians, character licenses and pop culture to Soniclean's line of powered toothbrushes, there's something for everybody! Toothbrush categories include Brite Beatz™, Poppin'™, Standin'™, Manual, Powered and even Brush Beatz™ Singing Toothbrushes that play for the dentist recommended two-minute brushing time.
