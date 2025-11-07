RELIEF MENTAL HEALTH ANNOUNCES OPEN HOUSE FOR NEW DENVER LOCATION

Mental Health Post this

Afternoon Session: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Evening Session: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: 300 S Jackson St, Suite 250, Denver, CO 80209

"We are thrilled to be bringing mental health innovations that are changing lives to the Denver community," said Susan Mueller, CEO and Founder. "Relief Mental Health focuses on comprehensive care spanning therapy, psychiatric services, and advanced treatments like TMS and Spravato for depression, OCD, and other diagnoses."

"We believe mental health care shouldn't wait," Mueller added. "That's why we prioritize same-week appointments, flexible hours and immediate consultations."

The new Denver location offers a range of services, including:

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS Therapy) – A non-invasive, FDA-approved treatment for depression, OCD and other diagnoses, that uses magnetic pulses to stimulate areas of the brain that regulate mood. TMS requires no medication, has no systemic side effects, and allows patients to drive themselves to and from 20-minute sessions.

SPRAVATO® (esketamine) – An FDA-approved nasal spray for adults with depression, OCD, those experiencing suicidal ideation, PTSD and other diagnoses. Relief Mental Health is a REMS-certified provider of this safe and effective treatment.

Medication Management – Comprehensive psychiatric care with personalized treatment plans designed to meet each patient's unique needs.

Psychotherapy – Evidence-based counseling services in a compassionate and supportive environment, available both in-person and via telehealth.

IV Ketamine Therapy – Fast-acting treatment for major depressive disorder, and other mental health conditions, delivered in a comfortable outpatient setting.

During the Open House, attendees will have the opportunity to:

Tour the state-of-the-art facility

Meet the Founder, clinical team and TMS experts

Learn about TMS therapy with live demonstrations

Discover how SPRAVATO® works for treatment-resistant depression

Ask questions about insurance coverage and treatment options

Enjoy light refreshments, gifts and prize raffle

Relief Mental Health specializes in serving individuals who have not found adequate relief through traditional treatment methods. With a focus on patient-centered care, the organization provides expedited scheduling, often seeing new patients within days of their initial call. Most services are covered by major insurance plans.

"Mental health does not wait, and neither do we," added Susan Mueller - CEO and Founder. "Our goal is to eliminate barriers to care and provide innovative solutions that help people reclaim their lives from depression, anxiety, and other mental health challenges."

The Denver location joins Relief Mental Health's growing network of clinics dedicated to transforming mental health care through a continuum of innovative therapeutic interventions. The expansion reflects the organization's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of patients seeking alternatives to traditional psychiatry.

Community members, healthcare providers, and anyone interested in learning more about modern mental health treatment options are encouraged to attend. No RSVP is required, but encouraged through the Event Bright Link.

For more information about Relief Mental Health or the November 20th Open House event, please visit www.reliefmh.com or email us at [email protected]

About Relief Mental Health Relief Mental Health provides innovative, evidence-based treatment for depression, OCD, anxiety, PTSD, and other mental health conditions. With a focus on patient-centered care, Relief offers a comprehensive continuum of services including TMS therapy, SPRAVATO® (esketamine), IV ketamine, medication management, and psychotherapy. The organization aims to create a new standard of mental health care by offering cutting-edge therapeutic interventions and responding to evolving patient needs. Services are covered by most major insurance policies. For more information, visit www.reliefmh.com .

