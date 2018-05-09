Genetics can be responsible for as much as 57% of people's tendency to suffer from nausea1. However, retching and vomiting caused by nausea can be triggered by a variety of unavoidable factors such as daily commuting, boat travel, amusement rides and even pregnancy. National Stop Nausea Day will raise awareness of the causes of nausea, its pervasiveness among Americans and create dialog on innovative treatment options. It will also create a community where sufferers can offer and receive support.

For nearly 20 years, Reliefband technology has been prescribed by doctors for the drug-free treatment of nausea and vomiting. Reliefband uses wearable technology to stimulate the median nerve on the underside of the wrist using the body's natural neural pathways to block the waves of nausea produced by the stomach. This groundbreaking therapy works as well as a leading prescription medication without side effects such as drowsiness or constipation.

To kick off the first National Stop Nausea Day on May 15, 2018 — Reliefband has partnered with one of the most trusted car services in the industry — Carmel. Customers who book a ride on National Stop Nausea Day, via Carmel's app, will receive an exclusive discount towards their ride.

For more information please visit http://www.reliefband.com and https://www.nationalstopnauseaday.com/

1. Reavley, Caroline M.; Golding, John F.; Cherkas, Lynn F.; Spector, Tim D.; MacGregor, Alex J. "Genetic Influences on Motion Sickness Susceptibility in Adult Women: A Classical Twin Study." Aviation, Space, and Environmental Medicine, Volume 77, Number 11, November 2006, pp. 1148-1152(5)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reliefband-technologies-llc-launches-national-stop-nausea-day-to-give-voice-to-nausea-sufferers-300645015.html

SOURCE Reliefband Technologies LLC

Related Links

https://www.reliefband.com

