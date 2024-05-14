Relieve Knee Pain in Just Minutes a Day - Dr. Jonathan Su, Physical Therapist and Yoga Therapist, Releases Latest Science-Based Guide

'6-Minute Knee Pain Cure: The Simple Science of Relieving Knee Pain and Restoring Comfort in Walking, Running, Squatting, and Beyond'

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jonathan Su announced the publication of his newest guide, aimed at helping people alleviate knee discomfort naturally, without relying on medication. 6-Minute Knee Pain Cure is penned by a physical therapist who overcame knee pain decades after a serious injury, having exhausted conventional treatments.

Drawing from Dr. Su's personal journey and extensive research, the guide provides readers with a deeper understanding of the underlying causes of knee pain and offers simple yet effective solutions. The book is now available for purchase .

6-Minute Knee Pain Cure

"My goal is to empower individuals to take control of their health and well-being within our overstretched healthcare system," shares Dr. Su. "I've witnessed incredible transformations in countless patients who were close to losing hope of improvement, and I believe everyone should have access to effective and affordable solutions for pain."

Roughly 25% of American adults experience knee pain, which not only restricts function and mobility but also diminishes their quality of life. Knee pain may arise from an injury or surgical procedure and persist long after the initial trauma or procedure. It can affect individuals without prior injury due to repetitive movements, lack of use, or aging, for instance.

After working with thousands of knees, including his own, Dr. Su believes every person who suffers from knee pain has the power to overcome that knee pain or at least substantially reduce it, dramatically improving their life in the process.

"I believe this is true regardless of the origin, duration, or severity of the knee pain," says Dr. Su. "Your knee endures forces of two to three times your body weight with each walking step and significantly more than that when you run. What many people overlook is the need for a knee maintenance routine, which functions like regular car maintenance, to tune up the knee."

Shorter is often better. By dramatically reducing the time it takes to complete a physical therapy routine, you boost the chances of people sticking to it. Research shows that only about half of patients with chronic conditions adhere to their prescribed medication plan – and taking medications is a whole lot easier than physical therapy.

6-Minute Knee Pain Cure offers an easy-to-follow three-step system that delivers fast and effective knee pain relief for individuals of all ages and fitness levels in the comfort of home. It features more than 100 illustrations and provides access to numerous online videos to ensure that every step is easy to follow.

Dr. Jonathan Su, DPT, C-IAYT, CSCS, is a physical therapist, yoga therapist and fitness coach based in San Francisco. A former U.S. Army officer, he oversaw injury prevention, rehabilitation, and performance optimization for the 25th Infantry Division. Today, Dr. Su's clients include entrepreneurs, executives, and elite athletes. He is the coauthor of the clinical textbook Netter's Orthopaedic Clinical Examination, and the author of 6-Minute Fitness at 60+ and 6-Minute Core Strength. Learn more about his work at: SixMinuteFitness.com

