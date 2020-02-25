Relievet Born of Couple's Commitment to Promote Wellness in Pets With All-Natural CBD Products

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monica Soucy and her husband, Chris Kjolseth, have shared a love for animals since the day they met. But when their four-legged family members faced some health and behavior challenges, the pair decided it was time to share one more thing – a business. Together, they founded Relievet (https://www.relievet.com/)® in 2018 and have been providing clients with a selection of all-natural CBD pet products ever since.

Relievet

"Our pets inspired the business. Our 10-year-old dog was suffering from severe arthritis and after a year, prescription meds were causing adverse side effects. On top of that, one of our rescue cats was experiencing severe anxiety, which was making her aggressive toward the other animals and us," explained Soucy, who is a Registered Vet Technician with nearly 10 years of experience in veterinary practices.

"There is nothing worse than seeing your pets suffer, so we set out to find a solution. We first tried CBD for our dog and could not believe the improvement in her quality of life. Then we tried it with our cat and she became more calm and friendly almost immediately. We knew that this was our new path in life," added Kjolseth, an entrepreneur who has founded several small businesses.

Relievet offers its premium CBD products for dogs and cats through retail outlets and via its online marketplace. Items include CBD oils, chews, and topicals with broad-spectrum, organically cultivated CBD extract. Each product is certified cruelty-free, is THC-free (non-psychoactive), and made with 100% natural, organic hemp. Likewise, each item undergoes third-party lab testing to ensure consistency, safety, and effectiveness. And because the company follows a full-transparency approach to business, it posts the results of those tests online every time.

The company prides itself on providing clients with educational resources to help them find the right products for their animal's particular needs and helps them understand how each product is intended to work and how to administer it.

"We share our customers' goals and values and that's why we go out of our way to create high-quality products they can trust and that we'd give to our own pets," added Soucy. "If clients are not sure about CBD, we always encourage them to talk to their vet to hear firsthand how CBD can support or replace traditional medications with little to no side effects."

Relievet offers a satisfaction guarantee and free shipping in the U.S. for orders over $40. For more information about Relievet's products, go to https://www.relievet.com/.

For media inquiries, contact Chris Kjolseth, chris@relievet.com or (619) 363-1647.

