Relievus Opens Advanced Pain Management Clinic in Lancaster, PA

LANCASTER, Pa., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Relievus Pain Management announces the grand opening of its expanded clinic in Lancaster, PA. The new facility at 2301 Harrisburg Pike is designed to provide patients with advanced, minimally invasive treatments for chronic pain.

Board-certified pain specialists Dr. Eric Finkelstein, Dr. Miteswar Purewal, and Dr. Peter G. Pryzbylkowski lead the Lancaster team. They focus on delivering lasting relief rather than temporary fixes. Patients have access to highly effective treatments, including spinal cord stimulation, minimally invasive lumbar decompression (MILD), interspinous spacers for spinal stenosis, transforaminal epidural injections, sacroiliac (SI) joint fusion, targeted joint injections, and nerve ablation - along with many emerging minimally invasive techniques for managing chronic spinal pain.

"At Relievus, we believe in treating the source of pain, not just the symptoms," said Dr. Finkelstein. "Our goal is to help patients reclaim their quality of life through evidence-based, interventional care."

The expanded clinic offers convenient scheduling and increased appointment availability. Referring physicians can trust Relievus to deliver timely, coordinated, and outcome-driven care for their patients.

To better serve attorneys and referring providers, Relievus also features VIPCARE, a premium support service that streamlines the medical-legal process for personal injury and workers' compensation cases. VIPCARE provides expedited care coordination, comprehensive documentation, and dedicated case management to ensure strong referral partnerships and optimal patient outcomes.

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About Relievus

Relievus, a Clearway company, is a leading pain management provider dedicated to improving quality of life for patients throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania. With a network of board-certified physicians and advanced treatment centers, Relievus offers innovative, evidence-based solutions for chronic pain conditions. The team is committed to delivering compassionate care, personalized treatment plans, and the latest in minimally invasive procedures. Learn more at https://relievus.clearwaypain.com/.

Media Contact:

Erica Briggs

[email protected]

443-569-0539

SOURCE Relievus