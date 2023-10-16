Relievus Opens New Location in Oaks, Pennsylvania

OAKS, Pa., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relievus celebrated the grand opening of their newest facility in Oaks, Pennsylvania, on October 3rd. The event marked the practice's commitment to expanding its reach and services, ensuring patients and referring physicians have greater access to top-tier pain management solutions.

Under the leadership of the renowned Dr. Navin Ramani and his team of experienced pain management specialists, this new location is positioned to offer the latest and most effective pain management treatments and techniques.

"We recognize the growing need for specialized pain solutions, especially in communities like Oaks with a significant senior citizen population," said Dr. Ramani. "Our aim is to elevate the quality of life of every patient, ensuring they receive the comprehensive care and attention they need."

The Oaks location, conveniently situated for easy accessibility, boasts state-of-the-art equipment, comfortable patient facilities, and a team that is passionate about patient care.

Benefits for Referring Physicians:

  1. Expertise: Direct access to a team that's at the forefront of pain management.
  2. Communication: Seamless communication and regular updates about mutual patients' care.
  3. Convenience: Online referral systems to make the process efficient and user-friendly.

Why Patients Should Choose Relievus in Oaks:

  1. Personalized Care: Each patient receives an individualized treatment plan.
  2. Range of Services: From medication management to interventional procedures, we offer comprehensive pain solutions.
  3. Trust: A team that prioritizes patients' well-being and is dedicated to alleviating discomfort.

Relievus invites referring physicians to get in touch to learn more about the services and treatments available. Potential patients are encouraged to book a consultation and discover how the Oaks location can assist them on their journey to a pain-free life.

About Relievus:
Relievus was founded in 2008 by Dr. Young Lee and has a team of board-certified pain management physicians, neurologists, physiatrists, and advanced practitioners who treat patients throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Relievus partnered with Clearway Pain Solutions in 2022. Through their partnership, Clearway Pain Solutions and Relievus continue to make a positive impact on countless lives, empowering patients to live pain-free and enjoy life to the fullest. To learn more, visit Relievus.com.

Contact:
Britni Cullen
855-527-7246
[email protected]

SOURCE Relievus

