Religion News Service Launches Search for New Editor-in-Chief

The Editor-in-Chief will be responsible for shaping and driving daily news coverage, while also advancing long-term projects and goals. The job description, created by the RNS Board of Managers with input from staff and stakeholders, outlines the new Editor-in-Chief's role and responsibilities, including 1) planning and executing an editorial strategy that positions RNS as the leading global source of objective religion news and commentary; 2) working collaboratively with the CEO and Publisher, Board of Managers and media partners; and 3) managing the day-to-day operations of a growing team of more than two dozen journalists.

"This is a transformative time for RNS and religion journalism, and we seek an Editor-in-Chief who shares our ambitions and excitement about the future," said Nicole Neroulias Gupte, Chair of the RNS Board of Managers.

The Editor-in-Chief search process coincides with the agency's preparations for a pending $4.9 million grant aimed at enhancing the quality and scope of religion journalism around the world. Therefore, the ideal candidate is someone who not only has significant experience on the religion beat, but is also committed to building a thriving digital news organization, forging new partnerships and embracing innovative strategies for success.

"As a leader in religion journalism, it's imperative that we develop a self-sustaining business model to continue producing high-quality, unbiased news and commentary in a timely way, geared towards engaging audiences," said Thomas Gallagher, CEO and Publisher of RNS.

Several candidates have already expressed interest in the position, which the RNS Board of Managers expects to fill before the Religion News Association's 68th annual conference, Sept. 13-15 in Columbus, Ohio.

"I look forward to seeing who emerges from this search process and working together to transform RNS into vibrant, self-sustaining, cutting-edge news agency," Gallagher concluded.

To view the full job description for Editor-in-Chief and for information on how to apply, visit religionnews.com/careers. Applications will be accepted until Monday, June 18.

Religion News Service is an independent, nonprofit and award-winning source of global news on religion, spirituality, culture and ethics, reported by a staff of professional journalists. Founded in 1934, RNS seeks to inform readers with objective reporting and insightful commentary and is relied upon by secular and faith-based news organizations in a number of countries. RNS is affiliated with Religion News Foundation and the Missouri School of Journalism at the University of Missouri. For more information, visit religionnews.com (https://www.religionnews.com/).

