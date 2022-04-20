Religion of Sports Announce Company Promotions

Co-Executive Producer Giselle Parets moves up to Executive Producer and Supervising Producer Meg Cirillo moves up to Co-Executive Producer

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Religion of Sports, the award-winning sports media production company founded by Gotham Chopra, Michael Strahan, and Tom Brady announced today two well-deserved promotions for Supervising Producer Meg Cirillo, who will move up to Co-Executive Producer, and Co-Executive Producer Giselle Parets, who moves up to Executive Producer.

Parets, who is an Emmy-award winner and has been with ROS since 2018, will oversee the showrunners, producers and talent across the board, as well as oversee the hiring, while also ensuring production timelines and brand image are met. Prior to ROS Parets served as one of the driving forces behind World Race Productions as the Co-Executive Producer for CBS' mega hit series, The Amazing Race. She has also produced various projects for Discovery Channel, Universal Studios, Fox Studios, Travel Channel, YouTube, MTV and more.

Cirillo, who is also an Emmy-award winner and has been with ROS since 2019, will both oversee all aspects of production through post and delivery, and support the creative team (directors, producers, etc.) on high level projects, all while making sure all content maintains the ultimate quality of programming that the company is known for. Prior to joining the ROS team Cirillo got her start as a Titles and VFX producer working on major studio titles such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Pixels, Black Mass, American Horror Story: Freak Show and more

Religion of Sports, Parets and Cirillo were recently nominated for multiple Sports Emmy awards for their work on both Man in the Arena (ESPN+), and Simone vs. Herself (Facebook Watch).

"We are so excited and proud of Giselle and Meg for their incredible accomplishments and, more importantly, sincere dedication to the craft," said Ameeth Sankaran, CEO of Religion of Sports. "The projects and our company benefit from their efforts -- and we know that content impacts so many others as well around the world."

"Thank you to the entire ROS team for providing such amazing opportunities to create compelling content on a global scale," said Parets. "I get to work with such incredibly talented people every day and am so thankful for the opportunity to be part of it." Added Cirillo, "We look forward to continuing to grow as filmmakers and to help bring quality content to the forefront of documentaries. To tell stories that not only humanize but transcend both sports and sports programming as we know it."

Religion of Sports produces content to tell stories that make believers, focused on a single narrative of 'Why Sports Matter' to explore greatness and human potential. The company aims to be the most prolific, premium non-fiction studio, and has produced hundreds of thousands of hours of powerful programming. ROS creates culture-defining work across multiple mediums, from short-form video to podcasts to feature films, scripted TV and more, including its flagship Religion of Sports series, Kobe Bryant's Muse, Shut Up and Dribble, Tom vs. Time, and Greatness Code, and most recently, Simone vs. Herself, Passion Play: Russell Westbrook, and Man in the Arena: Tom Brady.

Most recently ROS announced a second season of Greatness Code which premieres on Apple TV+ next month, and the 10th and final episode of Man in the Arena which airs next week on ESPN+. The company continues its commitment to empowering diverse creators from around the world and exploring the spiritual dynamics between sports and human potential.

Religion of Sports is an award-winning media company founded by Tom Brady, Michael Strahan and Gotham Chopra. Our work is defined by thoughtful, elevated stories that uncover why sports matter, and distill the spirituality, science and humanity that unite elite performers and people of all kinds. We tell stories that make believers. More at religionofsports.com.

