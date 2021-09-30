Religions for Peace Awarded "Pro Humanitate" European Culture Prize

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Religions for Peace , the world's largest and most representative multi-religious coalition, will be awarded the "Pro Humanitate" European Culture Prize in Lindau, Germany on Friday, October 1st.

This award, granted by the Pro Europa Cultural Foundation, is presented annually to individuals and organizations who have contributed to a unified Europe through compassionate service to all persons. Recipients of this award embody the idea that Europe's strength lies in respect for human dignity.

"We are honored to receive the Pro Humanitate European Culture Prize," said Dr. Azza Karam, Secretary-General of Religions for Peace. "Religions for Peace has dedicated 50 years of service to fostering interreligious collaboration because we firmly believe that dialogue and united action between the world's religious communities can effect lasting change in the world."

The award comes days before Religions for Peace hosts a major conference of religious, government, and civil society leaders from across the world in Lindau, Germany. The "Conference of the World Council of Religious Leaders on Faith and Diplomacy: Generations in Dialogue'' will discuss the role of religion in some of today's most pressing issues, such as global vaccine inequity, climate devastation, and gender-based violence in political conflict.

The conference will also be broadcast via livestream for those who wish to participate virtually.

"The Pro Humanitate European Culture Prize embodies the mission of our upcoming conference. We are living in a time of extreme division and inequity. We must remember the dignity of all persons, the value of diverse perspectives, and the truth that we are stronger in unity," Dr. Karam said. "Religions for Peace looks forward to celebrating multireligious collaboration and identifying unified actions for peacebuilding in today's world."

Members of the media are invited to attend the European Culture Prize Ceremony on Friday, October 1st at 1:30 p.m. Eastern (7:30 p.m. CET). Interested journalists must email [email protected] .

Members of the media are also invited to attend a Religions for Peace press conference on October 4 at 6:45 a.m. Eastern (12:45 p.m. CET), when Dr. Azza Karam will formally release the World Council Statement on Faith and Diplomacy, an expression of solidarity from faith leaders representing diverse faith traditions and institutions across the globe responding to the multiple global pandemics, posing existential threats to our common humanity. Journalists who wish to attend the press conference must RSVP here .

To register for the October 4-7 "Conference of the World Council of Religious Leaders on Faith and Diplomacy: Generations in Dialogue," please visit peace-dialogue-lindau.org/register .

For more information, please view the Religions for Peace press kit . To request an interview with Dr. Azza Karam, Secretary-General of Religions for Peace, please contact Elyse Sheppard at [email protected] or 202-471-4228 ext. 127.

About Religions for Peace

Religions for Peace is the world's largest and most representative multi-religious coalition with national member associations, called "Inter-religious Councils" (IRCs) in nearly 100 countries. Since 1973, Religions for Peace has been accredited as a non-governmental organization with the United Nations and is particularly engaged in the areas of transforming conflict, promoting just and harmonious societies, fostering sustainable human development, protecting the earth and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at www.rfp.org .

