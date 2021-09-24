Religions for Peace Roundtables to Convene Diplomats and Religious Leaders Around Global Issues of Health, Climate, Conflict, and Safety

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 100 diplomats, religious leaders, and international experts will convene for a two-day series of roundtable discussions on the intersection of faith and diplomacy at a major global conference next month sponsored by Religions for Peace , the world's largest and most representative multi-religious coalition.

"Diplomats and faith leaders need to work hand in hand to address the problems our world faces today," said Dr. Azza Karam, Secretary-General of Religions for Peace. "I'm sure that all those who participate in our Diplomacy Roundtables next month will leave with concrete ideas for action that will strengthen diplomacy and enable more collaboration across faith traditions."

The "Conference of the World Council of Religious Leaders on Faith and Diplomacy: Generations in Dialogue" will bring together religious, government, and civil society leaders from across the world in Lindau, Germany, October 4-7. The conference will also be broadcast via livestream.

Fourteen Diplomacy Roundtable discussions will take place October 5-6. Participants will hail from all corners of the globe, from Germany and the United States to Uganda and Myanmar. The topics of the roundtables include the role of religion in vaccination campaigns, how faith leaders and diplomats can collaborate to overcome gender-based violence, and the effectiveness of faith-based conflict mediation.

Notable speakers include H.E. Sheikh Shaban Mubaje, Grand Mufti and member of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council; Dr. James T. Alexander, Senior Policy Adviser of Strategic Religious Engagement in the U.S. State Department; and Dr. Peter Singer, Special Adviser to the Director-General of the World Health Organization.

"Global challenges like climate change, violence, and migration require globally informed responses," Dr. Karam said. "Diplomats and religious leaders have different perspectives on how to tackle those challenges. I am hopeful that our Diplomacy Roundtables will identify areas where we can work together to bring about a more peaceful world."

Members of the media are invited to attend a press conference on October 4 at 6:45 a.m. Eastern (12:45 p.m. CET), when Dr. Azza Karam will formally release the World Council Statement on Faith and Diplomacy, an expression of solidarity from faith leaders representing diverse faith traditions and institutions across the globe responding to the multiple global pandemics, posing existential threats to our common humanity. Journalists who wish to attend the press conference must RSVP here .

To register for the October 4-7 "Conference of the World Council of Religious Leaders on Faith and Diplomacy: Generations in Dialogue," please visit peace-dialogue-lindau.org/register .

For more information, please view the Religions for Peace press kit . To request an interview with Dr. Azza Karam, Secretary-General of Religions for Peace, please contact Elyse Sheppard at [email protected] or 202-471-4228 ext. 127.

About Religions for Peace

Religions for Peace is the world's largest and most representative multi-religious coalition with national member associations, called "Inter-religious Councils" (IRCs) in nearly 100 countries. Since 1973, Religions for Peace has been accredited as a non-governmental organization with the United Nations and is particularly engaged in the areas of transforming conflict, promoting just and harmonious societies, fostering sustainable human development, protecting the earth and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at www.rfp.org .

SOURCE Religions for Peace

