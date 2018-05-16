Religious Leaders Join AJC Appeal Urging Secretary Pompeo to Appoint Anti-Semitism Envoy

"We are gratified that our friends from Christian, Muslim and other faith communities have joined this appeal to Secretary Pompeo and that they too recognize both the threat of anti-Semitism and the need for U.S. leadership in mobilizing concrete actions to combat this cancer," said Daniel Elbaum, AJC Chief Advocacy Officer. "It is our hope that the collective moral voice of religious leaders impels Secretary Pompeo to fill this critically important State Department position."

The religious leaders' letter, coordinated by AJC, follows on repeated calls by the global advocacy organization to fill the State Department position that was established by Congress in 2004.

"We are a diverse group of religious leaders from across America who have joined together to call upon you to swiftly appoint a new State Department Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism," states the religious leaders' letter to Pompeo. "Anti-Semitism starts with Jews but doesn't end there. When any minority is threatened, everyone is less safe."

The State Department Office to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism has kept the U.S. at the forefront of international efforts to raise consciousness about the rising menace of anti-Semitism and press governments and multilateral institutions to safeguard vulnerable Jewish communities.

"From AJC offices in Berlin, Brussels, Paris, Rome and Warsaw, and from our international partners in other capitals throughout Europe, we hear almost daily reports of anti-Semitic incidents," Elbaum said. "Appointing the special envoy will make clear that mobilizing governments to take on anti-Semitism is indeed a U.S. priority."

Among the signatories are rabbis, several hundred Christian leaders, and faith representatives of the Baha'i, Buddhist, Hindu, Muslim, and Sikh communities.

The full list of statement signatories is available at www.ajc.org/envoypetition.

