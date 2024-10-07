WARSAW, Poland, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Maui Dwulat, the Bible is full of stories of ordinary people who God used to do extraordinary things.

Dwulat, driven by faith in that God, founded the Proem ministry during the turbulent period of communism's decline in Poland. In his book Come and See, An Adventure with God (2024, Indie Books International), Dwulat vividly narrates how God has done amazing things through Proem, impacting thousands of lives.

Religious Visionary Maui Dwulat: How Miracle Upon Miracle Can Create A Successful Ministry

Dwulat's ministry includes youth camps, a musical group, sports, new churches, and schools. Their motto, "See a need, meet a need," has guided their growth.

Proem hosts annual summer and winter camps, which young people flock to. This surprised some because Proem is Evangelical, and less than .2 percent of Poles are of a Christian faith outside of Catholicism.

Eventually, Proem raised the money needed to purchase and renovate a permanent campsite. One miracle after another transpired, and the campsite has become a awesome home for many of Proem's ministries.

"One amazing story has its roots in a modern-day international crisis: aiding some of the millions of refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine," says Dwulat.

As refugees began to pour in from Ukraine, Proem made room for the families in their camp in Zakosciele, Poland. Initially, there were 200 beds, but they continued to add more throughout the campsite to accommodate as many refugees as possible. They also dispersed basic supplies and fed the refugees every day.

As the war raged on, it was obvious that their youth camps would have to be canceled going forward unless they could find alternative housing for the Ukrainians. Their solution was to raise money to buy a hotel with forty-five rooms.

"The compelling recounting of what happened throughout the building of the Proem ministry is the kind of story that will inspire people to achieve their goals through God's grace," says Dwulat. "It reminds us that with faith and perseverance, anything is possible."

