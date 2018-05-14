RELiON Battery Announces New Website Launch

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RELiON Battery, a leading global manufacturer of lithium iron phosphate batteries, announced today the launch of its newly revamped website. The new website offers quick and easy access to essential product information and features that offers a more comprehensive understanding of the Company's LiFePO4 battery solutions and lithium battery technology in general.

"RELiON has emerged as a leader in innovation. Our goal is, and always has been, to meet and exceed the highest standards within the industry. The website is the face of our brand, therefore we want it to live up to the brand promise that we are 100% invested," said RELiON's Director of Marketing, Danielle Ferguson.

The redesigned relionbattery.com features a new site framework, global design and brand communication strategy focused on expressing who RELiON is and what RELiON stands for through bold imagery and dynamic content, delivering on their promise of reliability, performance and freedom.

The homepage welcomes visitors with bold bright colors, a clean uncluttered design, and highlights content focused on custom solutions for high-power applications, such as marine, electric vehicles, off-grid power and much more.

An important addition to the new site is the extensive product section to help customers understand RELiON's complete range of lithium iron phosphate batteries. Technical data, imagery and performance characteristics all work together to provide a detailed overview of RELiON's capabilities across a wide range of markets.

RELiON plans to roll out features to the website on a regular basis. "This is not a one and done kind of deal," said RELiON CEO, Paul Hecimovich. "As a business we want to continue to evolve, whether that means launching new products, subscribing to new technologies or reinventing the customer experience on our site. We want to keep our customers and business partners well-informed and make information easy to find."

RELiON's marketing team has worked tirelessly around the clock to roll out the new site, and just in time to announce new product lines that will be launching later this year. With the two simple words, "We're Invested", proudly displayed on the homepage of their new website, RELiON continues to stay committed to growth and innovation.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for direct emails from the Company at https://relionbattery.com/contact.

About RELiON Battery

RELiON is a global innovator of battery storage ideas. Founded in 2014, the company is on a mission to bring LiFePO4 battery solutions to the global market. RELiON products power a range of applications including, Recreational Vehicles, Marine, Electric Vehicles, Solar Powered Solutions and more. The company offers a full range of services and high-quality products that continue to pave the way forward to a greener and more efficient future for energy storage. For more information on RELiON, visit www.relionbattery.com.

