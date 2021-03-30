RELiON Battery Announces Newest Product in Superior Insight Series™ Product Line

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RELiON Battery announces the expansion of its revolutionary InSight Series™ line of lithium batteries to now include the InSight 24V, 60 amp-hour battery. Designed and engineered from the ground up by a team of battery experts, RELiON's InSight 24V lithium battery was built specifically to meet the power and energy requirements in material handling equipment, floor machines and various traction applications. It is a true drop-in solution in a standard GC2 size case, so it will fit in existing battery compartments with no tray modifications needed.

"The InSight Series has changed the game in electric vehicle applications and the team has been hard at work engineering the next product in the lineup," said RELiON Battery CEO Paul Hecimovich. "We saw a need in the industries of material handling, traction applications, and more and sought to design a lithium battery unlike any other specifically for them. The 24V takes InSight to the next level and allows lithium to power many more applications in a smarter, safer and more sustainable way compared to lead-acid."

The InSight 24V lithium battery solves the challenges of power, capacity, ease of use and reliability – unlike any other lithium battery. Lithium batteries are extremely efficient and provide their rated capacity at any rate of discharge. This means with the InSight 24V battery, operators will have more hours of productivity compared to lead-acid batteries – and sustained power throughout discharge.

Additionally, rechargeable RELiON lithium batteries cycle 5,000 times or more, compared to lead-acid batteries, which typically deliver only 300-500 cycles, and partial states of charge do not damage LiFePO4 batteries at all. Another key feature is that the InSight 24V is temperature tolerant, offering significantly more capacity and voltage retention in the cold when compared to lead-acid batteries and the batteries are safely operational up to 149° (65°C).

The company released its groundbreaking InSight Series line in 2019 with the InSight 48V battery for use in golf cars, LSVs, PTVs and utility vehicles. InSight Series batteries feature all the benefits of lithium batteries, but with even more intelligent features built in. From its superior battery design to its one-of-a-kind Battery Management System (BMS) and intuitive software, InSight Series batteries offer exclusive advantages not available in competitor products. RELiON expects to release more InSight Series products later this year.

To learn more about RELiON's new InSight 24V battery, visit relionbattery.com and follow along on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About RELiON Battery

RELiON is a global innovator of battery storage ideas. Founded in 2014, the company is on a mission to help customers challenge and overcome their limits by providing the best drop-in lithium batteries and give back by donating one percent of annual revenue to environmental causes through 1% for the Planet. RELiON products power a range of applications including, Recreational Vehicles, Marine, Electric Vehicles, Solar Powered Solutions and more. The company offers a full range of services and high-quality products that continue to pave the way forward to a greener and more efficient future for energy storage. For more information on RELiON, visit relionbattery.com.

