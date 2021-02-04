RELiON Battery Announces Promotions and New Hires Amid Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading global lithium battery provider, RELiON Battery, announced the promotion of five key leaders and the addition of several new employees across divisions. The announcement comes as RELiON has seen significant growth as consumer demand for lithium batteries is increasing each year. The strategic appointments will play an integral role in supporting the company's rapidly expanding customer base in 2021.

"RELiON is on a mission to power the world's transition to lithium drop-in energy storage. Since our start, we have invested heavily in our technology and our people. Our internal promotions and new hires are key individuals to help continue driving our mission into 2021, "said RELiON's CEO Paul Hecimovich. "They are all experts in our industry of lithium batteries and in their strengths, whether it be sales, marketing, and more. It is with great pleasure that we announce these promotions."

RELiON's promotions effective January 1, 2021, include the following:

Christine Feodorov , Executive Vice President of Sales

, Executive Vice President of Sales Danielle Ferguson , Vice President of Marketing and Design

, Vice President of Marketing and Design Brad Green , Vice President of E-Commerce and Customer Experience

, Vice President of E-Commerce and Customer Experience Mark Stanton , Vice President of Logistics and Distribution

, Vice President of Logistics and Distribution Lori Lopez , Executive Coordinator/Programs Manager

In addition to these executive and management promotions, RELiON also welcomes several new employees. The new hires include:

Pradeep Jaltota, Technology Implementation Officer

Melissa Munson , Marketing Project Manager

, Marketing Project Manager Darren Massey , Technical Support Specialist

, Technical Support Specialist Kue Moua , Engineering Technician

RELiON continues to grow year over year and in 2020 welcomed new team members from both the East and West Coasts.

Learn more about the RELiON Battery team at relionbattery.com/team.

About RELiON Battery:

RELiON is a global innovator of battery storage ideas. Founded in 2014, the company is on a mission to help customers challenge and overcome their limits by providing the best drop-in lithium batteries and give back by donating one percent of annual revenue to environmental causes through 1% for the Planet. RELiON products power a range of applications including, Recreational Vehicles, Marine, Electric Vehicles, Solar Powered Solutions and more. The company offers a full range of services and high-quality products that continue to pave the way forward to a greener and more efficient future for energy storage. For more information on RELiON, visit relionbattery.com.

