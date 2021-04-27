RELiON Battery Partners with Kula Project to Build Women's Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading global lithium battery manufacturer, RELiON Battery, announces its partnership with 1% for the Planet nonprofit organization, Kula Project, financing a brand-new women's center in Rwanda. As part of RELiON's Limitless Blue campaign to reduce impact on the planet and use business as a force for good, the company's donation will help suppress poverty in Rwanda and assist in Kula's mission to empower women to become successful entrepreneurs. The women's center sponsored by RELiON is set to open by November 2021, which will serve 70 women every 15 months.

"When learning more about Kula Project's mission and their team, you can't help but feel the passion throughout the organization, along with the resilience of the people of Rwanda," said RELiON Battery CEO Paul Hecimovich. "By donating funds to directly help build a new women's center, we hope to continue their support offering educational and business opportunities for women within these communities. We look forward to a long-standing partnership with Kula."

Through a 15-month fellowship that provides industry training, business investment and life and leadership skills, Kula's fellows are empowered to build profitable businesses, raise healthy families and send their children to school. The women's centers provide opportunities for young girls and women in coffee communities to participate in the Kula Fellowship and receive training and education that help them create their own sewing, weaving and agriculture businesses. The women participate in business training followed by specific skills training allowing them to create handmade products and agribusiness goods to sell on the local market. Additionally, these trainings are supplemented with sessions in female reproductive health and family nutrition as well as continuous one-on-one mentorship.

"We are thrilled to start our partnership with RELiON. The Kula women of Rusasa, Rwanda are beyond thrilled we're able to build a women's center, so much so that we had a record number of applicants. RELiON's commitment to long-term development will empower these women and so many more to pursue a future based on their dreams instead of their circumstances. We're extremely grateful to start creating that impact together," said Kula Project Executive Director Sarah Buchanan-Sasson.

Last year RELiON joined 1% for the Planet alongside other business members such as Avocado Green Mattress, Patagonia, Winc and Spindrift to name a few. As a member, the company commits to donating 1% of sales each year to nonprofits solving the most pressing challenges of our time. Since then, the company has partnered with more than 10 organizations, focusing on causes such as ocean conservation, renewable energy and food recovery. Highlights include financing a lithium battery upgrade for Rozalia Project's ocean research vessel, donating funds to Food Forward that will recover 250,000 pounds of surplus produce to help communities experiencing food insecurity and sponsoring batteries for Renewable World's micro-grid to power everything needed in a village in Kenya.

To learn more about RELiON Battery or their Limitless Blue initiative, visit relionbattery.com. For images, click here.

About Kula Project

Kula is a 501(c3) nonprofit eradicating poverty through the development of women entrepreneurs in Rwanda's coffee communities. We run a 15-month business fellowship that provides industry training, business investment, and life and leadership skills, empowering our fellows to build profitable businesses, protect their land, raise healthy families, and send their children to school.

About RELiON Battery

RELiON is a global innovator of battery storage ideas. Founded in 2014, the company is on a mission to help customers challenge and overcome their limits by providing the best drop-in lithium batteries and give back by donating one percent of annual revenue to environmental causes through 1% for the Planet. RELiON products power a range of applications including, Recreational Vehicles, Marine, Electric Vehicles, Solar Powered Solutions and more. The company offers a full range of services and high-quality products that continue to pave the way forward to a greener and more efficient future for energy storage. For more information on RELiON, visit relionbattery.com.

