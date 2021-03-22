RELiON Battery Partners with Non-profit Rozalia Project to Clean and Protect Oceans

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RELiON Battery announces partnership with the New England-based non-profit Rozalia Project by funding a lithium battery upgrade for their sailing research vessel, American Promise. As part of RELiON's Limitless Blue campaign to give back to environmental causes, and as fellow 1% for the Planet members, Rozalia Project will help RELiON execute their mission by protecting and cleaning the ocean through technology, research and more.

Rozalia Project

"RELiON is extremely excited to support Rozalia Project with their lithium battery installation and upgrade. We're honored that our batteries will power future expeditions on American Promise, the greenest sailing research vessel in the world," said RELiON Battery CEO Paul Hecimovich. "We are in awe of team Rozalia Project's tireless work and are esteemed to partner with such an amazingly dedicated organization. This partnership furthers RELiON's commitment to our Limitless Blue initiative through which we give back to non-profit organizations fighting for a healthier and more sustainable environment."

Beginning in 2010, the Rozalia Project has cleaned and protected our oceans. They work surface to seafloor and from multiple angles: prevention through education, remediation, innovation and doing solutions-based research.

American Promise was designed by Ted Hood and made famous by Dodge Morgan's solo trip around the world. It was then used as an offshore sail training vessel for the United States Naval Academy. American Promise acts as the Rozalia Project's mothership during their work addressing issues that affect ocean health in New England's coastal waters and beyond. Notably, it gives the Rozalia Project the ability to operate far from shore for extended periods of time. RELiON batteries will help power American Promise to continue Rozalia Project's mission to clean our oceans.

"Corporations have an opportunity to cut a wide path through their actions and RELiON Battery is doing just that! We are honored to partner with RELiON Battery and stand with them as we fight to clean and protect our oceans," said Rozalia Project Executive Director Ashley Sullivan. "Through their contribution of innovative lithium battery technology and financial support, our expedition research vessel, American Promise will continue to be a showcase of sustainable and low footprint living possibilities both on and off the water!"

For more information about RELiON Battery or Rozalia Project, visit relionbattery.com and rozaliaproject.org.

About RELiON Battery:

RELiON is a global innovator of battery storage ideas. Founded in 2014, the company is on a mission to help customers challenge and overcome their limits by providing the best drop-in lithium batteries and give back by donating one percent of annual revenue to environmental causes through 1% for the Planet. RELiON products power a range of applications including, Recreational Vehicles, Marine, Electric Vehicles, Solar Powered Solutions and more. The company offers a full range of services and high-quality products that continue to pave the way forward to a greener and more efficient future for energy storage. For more information on RELiON, visit relionbattery.com.

About Rozalia Project:

Rozalia Project is a 501c3 nonprofit whose mission is to clean and protect the ocean and conserve a thriving marine ecosystem. They address the problem of marine debris through restoration, prevention through education, technology and solutions-based research. They are the inventors of one of the first consumer scale solutions to microfiber pollution with the invention of the Cora Ball. Rozalia Project is based in New England and operates, American Promise, the greenest sailing research vessel in the world.

