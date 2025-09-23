Relion Capital Partners with Beachfront Credit Services to Expand Debt Consolidation and Loan Options and Adds Tri-Bureau Credit Monitoring via Credit Pulse

One simple application to see all offers, no upfront fees, and access to personal loans aimed at the best payments and interest rates.

MIAMI, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Relion Capital announced a nationwide partnership with Beachfront Credit Services to make debt consolidation simpler, faster, and more transparent. The collaboration unites Relion Capital's technology–first application with Beachfront Credit Services' multi–lender marketplace and in–house programs. It also integrates tri–bureau credit monitoring through Credit Pulse so consumers can consolidate high–interest balances and track credit health with a single, connected experience.

Beachfront Credit Services Licensed Lender for Consumer Loans

Relion Capital focuses on clarity and speed. With one simple application to see all offers, applicants compare debt consolidation personal loans and choose terms that fit budget and payoff goals. The flow highlights transparent rates, terms, and estimated payments, with no upfront fees from Relion Capital or Beachfront Credit Services. During prequalification, there is no credit check to apply; if a consumer accepts an offer, the funding process has been made as smooth as possible.

"Consumers deserve a straightforward path to debt consolidation," said Relion Capital's Director of media relations. "Partnering with Beachfront Credit Services and activating Credit Pulse helps more people see competitive choices, pursue the best interest rates available to them, and stay on track after funding."

Beachfront Credit Services broadens choice by bringing lender diversity and proprietary programs into the Relion Capital experience. This depth allows more consumers to evaluate multiple consolidation paths without restarting applications. Consistent disclosures and guided comparisons help borrowers decide quickly and move forward with confidence.

"Choice plus visibility drives better outcomes," said Rob Madden, CEO at Beachfront Credit Services. "Together with Relion Capital, we are delivering more options on day one and ongoing visibility through Credit Pulse so consumers can consolidate today and build credit strength tomorrow."

Credit Pulse reinforces progress after funding with tri–bureau monitoring, timely alerts, score tracking, and insights into the factors that influence credit health. By providing an organized, single view into a borrower's credit profile, Credit Pulse supports smarter habits and early issue detection as consumers work their plan.

Consumers can begin at relioncapital.com. To learn more about Beachfront Credit Services and Credit Pulse, visit beachfrontcredit.com and creditpulse.net.

About Relion Capital

Relion Capital helps consumers nationwide access personal loans for debt consolidation through a technology–first, guidance–oriented application that prioritizes transparency, simplicity, and speed.

About Beachfront Credit Services

Beachfront Credit Services is a financial–wellness platform offering multi–lender access, in–house programs, and tools that expand consumer choice and support sustainable results across the debt consolidation journey.

About Credit Pulse

Credit Pulse is Beachfront Credit Services' tri–bureau credit monitoring system that provides alerts, insights, and visibility to help consumers manage credit health after debt consolidation.

Important Information

All loans are subject to credit approval; not all applicants qualify. Rates and terms vary by lender, credit profile, and state. Access to multiple lenders may help present the best interest rates available; lowest rates are not guaranteed. No upfront fees are charged by Relion Capital or Beachfront Credit Services; lender fees may apply. "No credit check to apply" refers to prequalification; if an offer is accepted, the selected lender may run a hard inquiry. Availability varies by state.

