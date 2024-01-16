Relish Announces One Conversational AI Procurement Assistant to Span All Procurement Systems

CLEVELAND, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relish , a leading B2B application and platform development company, today announced its new Procurement Assistant , designed to make interactions with enterprise applications simpler and more intuitive. The Procurement Assistant reflects the company's continued investment in AI capabilities to extend enterprise applications.

"The Relish Procurement Assistant is a pivotal product that will revolutionize the way businesses handle their procurement systems and processes," said Ryan Walicki , Relish CEO. "By leveraging large language models, this single interface spans all procurement systems and platforms and can be custom fit to any enterprise solution ensuring workflows are never interrupted."

Using artificial intelligence and natural language processing, the Procurement Assistant intuitively interacts with users in a conversational way, giving them detailed insight into their workflows. The technology can perform thousands of procurement tasks spanning supplier management, sourcing, contract management, supply chain, and purchasing. "What we're offering is a solution that truly frees users from the menial to engage in the meaningful," added Walicki.

With productivity at its core, this powerful Procurement Assistant is adaptable to any platform and workflow preference. "The adaptability helps users get the most out of their procurement enterprise software, maximizing their return on the investment," said Jeremy Reeves , Relish Senior Vice President of Product. "It brings a new dimension to how users will go from being taskmasters to being conductors of their enterprise systems."

Relish Procurement Assistant also adapts to a company's future trajectory, allowing the business to prepare and stay one step ahead of the competition.

The Procurement Assistant is the culmination of decades of experience in the procurement software industry. Relish industry-defining AI products extend procurement enterprise solutions, continuing to give businesses the tools they need to succeed.

To learn more about the Relish Procurement Assistant, visit https://relishiq.com/

About Relish

Relish is a user-first B2B app development and platform company that extends enterprise applications. Relish's B2B platform maximizes investments, protects against third-party risk, validates supplier data, automates invoicing, and helps teams across industries, company sizes, and digital maturity to manage information, tasks and processes.

