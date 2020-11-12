Relish Interactive announces new animation studio on Vancouver Island

This new studio will help Relish continue to meet growing demands for animation work, having already acquired Costa Rica-based Rocket Cartoons earlier in the year to boost its animation capabilities.

"The Duncan facility is a crucial next step in our ongoing growth strategy," says Paul Pattison, CEO of Relish. "Vancouver Island makes a perfect base for our west coast animation operations for a few reasons. First, it provides an excellent backdrop for both current and new talent to work. Work-life balance is important to us and in that regard, Vancouver Island really delivers. Secondly, it's quite close to Vancouver — making it easy to work with clients and partners there. Our studio is even equipped with the infrastructure that gives us a seamless connection to the mainland.

"We love the idea of being able to help grow and contribute to the animation community on Vancouver Island. There isn't a studio like ours here, but there are lots of talented people we'd love the chance to work with."

An additional vote of confidence in the quality of Relish's animation work has come from Epic Games — the developer of the powerful Unreal Engine, the world's most popular game development tool. Epic has selected Relish as a recipient of their MegaGrants program. Relish will use their support to further integrate Unreal Engine into its CG pipeline.

The new animation studio in Duncan is already up and running, and Relish will continue to actively grow their animation team. To learn more about Relish's animation work and join the team, visit https://reli.sh/animation/.

About Relish Interactive

Founded in 2007, Relish Interactive is an award-winning Canadian digital studio known for the Apple App Store hit Weirdwood Manor. We mix storytelling and animation with technical magic to create immersive experiences for any platform. From apps and games to film and TV, our work connects brands with audiences in unforgettable ways. We make stuff that matters.

