Relish Recognized in Spend Matters Fourth-Annual "Future 5" List as One of the Most Innovative Procurement Technology Startups of 2022

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relish, a leading provider of enterprise application solutions, today announced it has been recognized as a Spend Matters "Future 5" startup company. The fourth-annual Future 5 list was selected by Spend Matters analysts based on research and data, highlighting some of the most exciting procurement technology and supply chain solution providers in the world today.

The recognition as a Future 5 procurement software provider spotlights Relish's innovative approach to scalable, quick-to-deploy, low-investment solutions to fill functionality gaps and maximize the value of enterprise investments.

"As the leading solution intelligence source in the procurement and supply chain industry, Spend Matters understands the value of procurement technology solutions and how they improve spend management efficiencies," said Ryan Walicki, CEO of Relish. "We are proud and honored to earn this recognition as we continue to add new and innovative capabilities while building a platform to enable others to leverage our building blocks and deliver exponential solutions to the market."

Relish will continue to innovate and provide solutions for their enterprise software partners with the goal of maximizing end-user value.

"Rather than go to market as standalone apps, Relish's solutions maximize or enhance the potential of currently-deployed technology by offering advanced support for supplier data validation, invoice validation and digitization among other areas," said The Spend Matters Team.

The procurement technology market is rapidly evolving and Relish is among the most innovative procurement startups that offers organizations strategic solutions to improve and tailor their existing enterprise systems, without a full overhaul of the company's software and applications.

"This acknowledgment validates the need to extend enterprise software to fill the gaps and tailor solutions," Walicki said. "Relish's partner-certified solutions fill this need and solve the most common spend management issues."

About Relish:

Relish is an enterprise application developed firm that strategically extends enterprise applications to maximize investment. Rarely does an enterprise software solution meet all user requirements, Relish fully understands enterprise software gaps and is obsessed with building a scalable solution to remedy them. The Relish Application Platform is powered by native APIs to simplify the complex and bridge enterprise data systems. Learn more at https://relishiq.com/, as well as on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Spend Matters:

Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner.

