Relite Finance Announces its IDO on PAID's Ignition on May 17th, RELI Token $100mm (100x) Oversubscribed

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Relite Finance today announced that its IDO (Initial Dex Offering) of its RELI token will take place on May 17th on PAID's Ignition platform. PAID's Ignition is the #1 IDO launchpad platform in crypto with an influencer community of over 9 million users. The public sale whitelist of the RELI token closed with over 10,000 participants.

Shortly after the IDO, the Relite Finance token will be listed onto Uniswap for trading under the symbol RELI. Relite also plans to list its RELI token on Centralized Exchange (CEXs) in the coming months.

Relite Finance's Private Sale offering of $1mm recently closed and was oversubscribed by $100mm or approximately 100x. Relite also recently announced the addition of key strategic advisors including industry heavyweights Kyle Chasse & Orion Depp of Master Ventures, Dr. Deeban Ratneswaran of GD10, and Marco Calicchia of Certik. Relite also performed a comprehensive audit of its smart contract with Certik (Binance: CTK) for the safety and security of its DeFi platform users.

Relite's CEO George Groshkov states "We are excited to finally launch our RELI token with the PAID Network. PAID's Ignition is the #1 IDO launchpad platform in crypto with a community of over 9 million users. Our private sale was highly coveted and we were oversubscribed by nearly $100mm, almost 100x the sale amount. We'd like to thank our community for the continued support of our project and long-term goals. We have exciting plans for the future, not only to launch a truly interoperable cross-chain DeFi lending platform but also to offer NFT-collateralized loans in the near future."

About Relite Finance

Relite Finance is a cross-chain DeFi money market protocol that enables users to lend, borrow, and stake all crypto assets in one interface by utilizing Polkadot's Moonbeam Parachain, bridges, and a unique reserve fund module. Relite plans on creating interoperability with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other blockchains. In addition, Relite plans to offer collateralization of NFTs with better fees and usability than other protocols can offer.

Relite Finance is Venture-backed by Master Ventures, GD10 Ventures, AU21 Capital, A195, Blocksync Ventures, Rarestone Capital, Spark Digital Capital, Parsiq, Phoenix Crypto VC, Sky Ventures, x21, CryptoDormFund, Squares Capital, ex, Genblock Capital. Its Team, Whitepaper, Tokenomics and other info can be found at http://relite.finance

Relite Telegram Community

Relite Telegram Announcements

Relite Twitter

Contact Info:

Orion Depp

Relite Finance

[email protected]

https://twitter.com/OrionDepp

SOURCE Relite Finance

Related Links

https://relite.finance/

