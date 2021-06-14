Relite Finance Announces that its RELI token will begin trading on PancakeSwap Today

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Relite Finance today announced the listing of its RELI token on PancakeSwap and its successful bridge deployment to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Relite, a cross-chain Polkadot ecosystem DeFi lending protocol, is officially commencing its multi-chain approach with the deployment of a bridge to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and will launch trading of its RELI token on PancakeSwap on Monday June 14th at 11 am UTC. This will enable asset transferability between ETH, RELI, & BNB tokens and eliminate high gas fees. Relite is currently building on the Binance Smart Chain protocol as well and will launch natively on the chain by Q3 of this year.

Relite's CEO George Groshkov states, "We believe the launch on Binance Smart Chain & PancakeSwap will allow us to not only offer amazingly attractive APYs, cross-chain interoperability, and low gas fees, but also allow us to tap into a unique and highly-coveted community within Binance Smart Chain and open up many doors for Relite. With this we will be launching a Trading and LP program with staking pools on PancakeSwap."

Relite also recently announced a migration from Uniswap V2 to V3 in order to create better liquidity and market making due to the new Uniswap AMM integration and program with much faster and robust trading. Along with the Uniswap migration Relite partnered with Parsiq to monitor its wallets and blockchain activity with the goal of enabling predictability on capital movements and lending and borrowing thresholds.

Relite Advisor Orion Depp states "We believe the Uniswap migration will result in less price slippage and more support for the RELI coin. We are also working on a Liquidity provider program for the Uniswap that allows users to share in the trading profits from Uniswap V3 transactions. Our Parsiq partnership is also huge as it will secure our DeFi protocol with real-time analytics and automation making it one of the most transparent DeFi protocols in the industry."

Relite Finance is a cross-chain DeFi money market protocol that enables users to lend, borrow, and stake all crypto assets in one interface by utilizing Polkadot's Moonbeam Parachain, bridges, and a unique reserve fund module. Relite plans on create native interoperability with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other blockchains. In addition, Relite plans to offer collateralization of NFTs with better fees and usability than other protocols can offer.

Relite Finance is Venture-backed by Master Ventures, GD10 Ventures, AU21 Capital, A195, Blocksync Ventures, Rarestone Capital, Spark Digital Capital, Parsiq, Phoenix Crypto VC, Sky Ventures, x21, CryptoDormFund, Squares Capital, ex, Genblock Capital. Its Team, Whitepaper, Tokenomics and other info can be found at https://relite.finance

