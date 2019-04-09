Relive Everyday Launches Limited-Edition CBD Gummy to Raise Money and Awareness for Autism Awareness Month

HIGHSPIRE, Pa., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Relive Everyday, a broad spectrum CBD brand, is kicking off Autism Awareness Month with the launch of a limited edition run of its RE-ASSURE 10mg Gummies in support of the Autism Hope Alliance ®.

Relive Everyday is celebrating its partnership with the Autism Hope Alliance® by adding four new gummy flavors, and a new label to its "Autism Approved" RE-ASSURE Gummies the entire month of April. For each bottle sold, Relive Everyday will donate one dollar ($1) to the Autism Hope Alliance®.

"We are proud to partner with the Autism Hope Alliance®," said CEO Amanda Witters. "They are an organization committed to helping families and providing hope through education. Their approval of Relive Everyday products means that we can extend that hope to the families and customers we serve."

The bottle will retail for $39.99 and include original fan favorite flavors – orange and lime – as well as cherry, pineapple, blue raspberry, and mixed berry. The four new flavors were chosen by Relive Everyday customers through a survey conducted at the beginning of 2019.

RE-ASSURE Gummies include all the coveted benefits of the terpenes and compounds found in full spectrum hemp extracts but Relive Everyday labs have found a way to remove the detectable THC content, making them a worry-free option for all!

THC-free

Grown, harvested, produced, designed and bottled in the USA

100% natural, humane, and Non-GMO

Easy, pre-determined amount of hemp extract per gummy

Great for those with sensitivities to taste and textures

Relive Everyday has a passion for positive change and a determination to provide affordable, high-quality hemp extract products for families looking for the same dynamic and healthy change.

About Relive Everyday

Relive Everyday is the prime and trusted source for THC-free, hemp-derived CBD products. Relive Everyday was nominated for the Innovation Award by Hemp Industries Association for taking the lead in advancing a category in the industry through science, new product development, applications or technologies. Relive Everyday is committed to fast and friendly customer service while providing superior quality products.

About AHA

The Autism Hope Alliance® (AHA) embodies hope for families facing the diagnosis of Autism through education, financial support, and volunteerism. It is the first non-profit foundation for Autism to spring from the natural foods industry.

About Autism Approved

Autism Approved is a partnership program that The Autism Hope Alliance® developed to raise dollars, bring awareness, create standards and ensure companies do their due diligence by being socially responsible to our community as each partner or affiliate must donate to our community as well.

