Relive Health Clinic's Grand Opening in East Rutherford, N.J. on February 29th Features Exclusive Promotions on Anti-Aging and Wellness Solutions

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Empire Portfolio Group ("Empire") announced the February 29th grand opening celebration of their first Relive Health™ ("Relive") Clinic in East Rutherford, N.J. located at 110 NJ-Route 17. Taking place from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., the celebration is free with advanced RSVP, and will include giveaways for the first 50 attendees plus raffle prizes throughout the evening. As the first of multiple locations in the New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut area, Tri-state residents can enjoy limited-time, grand opening specials of 40% off individual services and discounts on packaged services.

Relive is a revolutionary anti-aging and wellness franchise that enables individuals to extend their healthspans and enhance their lives by pairing innovative treatments with unparalleled client care. Whether it's rebalancing hormones, achieving ideal weight through medical weight loss programs, hydrating, replenishing and detoxifying the body with IV vitamin therapy or turning back the hands of time with medical aesthetics, Relive is the catalyst to having more energy, looking younger and living a more vibrant life. Starting today, Tri-state area residents can discover a wide array of wellness services that empower them to take charge of their holistic health journey. Relive Health offers a personalized approach, starting with an assessment of each client through a 52-panel bloodwork analysis along with a body composition audit and an in-depth skin analysis utilizing Visia® technology.

Grand Opening promotional offers that are available from 2/29 – 3/2 include:

40% off All Single Services – excludes hormone therapy, medical weight loss, bloodwork and packages.

$99 VIP Monthly Membership (Regular priced $129 )

VIP Monthly Membership (Regular priced ) $99 Signature HydraFacial

Signature HydraFacial $149 Comprehensive Bloodwork Analysis $$400)

For further information about Relieve Health and VIP memberships, please call 201-266-0269. To RSVP and learn more about the grand opening specials, visit eastrutherford.relivehealth.com/GrandOpening or follow Relive East Rutherford on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

About Relive Health

Founded in 2017, Relive Health (www.Relivehealth.com) provides anti-aging and wellness services which include hormone optimization, medical aesthetics, vitamin therapy, and regenerative medicine. Clients are evaluated individually to create a customized treatment program that addresses each client's unique needs. The company currently operates 12 health centers across five states. For more information, please visit relivehealth.com.

About Empire Portfolio Group

Empire Portfolio Group, founded in 2013 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading wellness services franchisee. As a franchisee and area representative of Orangetheory Fitness, Empire operates and oversees over 140 Orangetheory Fitness studios across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Empire was awarded "2022 Area Representative of the Year" and two-time "Region of the Year" in 2022 and 2023 by Orangetheory Fitness. Empire is a franchisee of Relive Health, a Florida-based provider of anti-aging services including hormone optimization, vitamin therapy and medical aesthetics. For more information, please visit empireportfolio.com.

