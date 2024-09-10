Relive Health First Manhattan - Upper West Side Clinic Grand Opening on September 19th Features Exclusive Promotions on Anti-Aging and Wellness Solutions

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Empire Portfolio Group ("Empire") announced the September 19th grand opening celebration of their first Relive Health™ ("Relive") Clinic in Manhattan located at 665 Columbus Ave, on the corner of Columbus Avenue and 92nd Street. Taking place from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., the celebration is free with advanced RSVP, and will include giveaways for the first 50 purchases plus raffle prizes. At the event, local residents will have access to exclusive grand opening specials of up to 40% off services and products along with VIP memberships and packaged services.

Relive Health™ ("Relive") is a revolutionary anti-aging and wellness franchise that enables individuals to extend their healthspans and enhance their lives by pairing innovative treatments with unparalleled client care. Whether it's rebalancing hormones, achieving ideal weight through medical weight loss programs, hydrating, replenishing and detoxifying the body with IV vitamin therapy or turning back the hands of time with medical aesthetics, Relive is the catalyst to having more energy, looking younger and living a more vibrant life.

New Yorkers can discover a wide array of wellness services that empower them to take charge of their holistic health journey. Relive Health offers a personalized approach, starting with an assessment of each client through a 52-panel bloodwork analysis along with a body composition audit and an in-depth skin analysis utilizing Visia® technology. The wellness services that are offered based on a client's comprehensive consultation include hormone therapy, IV vitamin and ozone therapy, and medical weight loss. The medical aesthetics services offered include neurotoxin (Botox® and Xeomen®), dermal filler, Hydrafacial®, microneedling, laser services and more.

The clinic is offering an exclusive VIP founding membership rate of $119 for the grand opening. Once a month members can take advantage of services like IV hydration, ozone therapy, a signature HydraFacial® and comprehensive blood work, along with complimentary B12 shots. Additional discounts are offered on Botox ®, Xeomen ®, dermal fillers and medical grade skincare products.

The grand opening promotional offers will be available from Thursday September 19th through Saturday Sept 21st. For further information about Relieve Health and VIP memberships, please call 646-722-8085. To RSVP and learn more about the grand opening specials, visit https://relivehealth.com/new-york-ny/ or following Relive Upper West Side 92nd St. on Facebook and Instagram.

About Relive Health

Founded in 2017, Relive Health provides anti-aging and wellness services which include hormone optimization, medical aesthetics, vitamin therapy, and regenerative medicine. Clients are evaluated individually to create a customized treatment program that addresses each client's unique needs. The company currently operates 19 health centers across eight states. For more information, please visit relivehealth.com.

About Empire Portfolio Group

Empire Portfolio Group, founded in 2013 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading health and wellness services franchisee. As a franchisee and area representative of Orangetheory Fitness, Empire operates and oversees over 140 Orangetheory Fitness studios across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Empire was awarded "2022 Area Representative of the Year" and two-time "Region of the Year" in 2022 and 2023 by Orangetheory Fitness. Empire is a franchisee of Relive Health, a Florida-based provider of anti-aging services including hormone optimization, vitamin therapy and medical aesthetics. For more information, please visit empireportfolio.com.

