Relive Health Gaithersburg, Acquired Recently by Empire Portfolio Group, Announces Re-Grand Opening on May 9th Features Exclusive Promotions on Anti-Aging and Wellness Solutions

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Empire Portfolio Group ("Empire") announced the May 9th re-grand opening celebration of their newly acquired Relive Health™ ("Relive") Clinic in Gaithersburg located at 26 Grand Corner Avenue. The celebration will take place from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., and is free with advanced RSVP. There will be giveaways for the first 50 attendees plus raffle prizes.

This clinic, recently acquired by Empire Portfolio group, is the fourth of multiple locations planned over the next two years. During the event, current and new customers will have access to exclusive grand opening specials of 30% off select services and discounts on both VIP memberships and packaged services. Exciting new services available include Visia® Skin Analysis System and Hydrafacials plus ZO Skincare products. Customers also now have the added option of a monthly services membership.

"We are very excited to continue growing our impact within Gaithersburg and the surrounding communities." shared Adam Krell, CEO of Empire Portfolio Group. "We believe that Relive Health can enhance and extend people's lives with our innovative treatments and unparalleled client care. Our personalized approach truly caters to the needs of each individual."

Relive Health™ ("Relive") is a revolutionary anti-aging and wellness franchise that enables individuals to extend their healthspans and enhance their lives by pairing innovative treatments with unparalleled client care. Whether it's rebalancing hormones, achieving ideal weight through medical weight loss programs, hydrating, replenishing and detoxifying the body with IV vitamin therapy or turning back the hands of time with medical aesthetics, Relive is the catalyst to having more energy, looking younger and living a more vibrant life. Relive Health offers a personalized approach, starting with an assessment of each client through a 52-panel bloodwork analysis along with a body composition audit and an in-depth skin analysis utilizing Visia® technology.

Re-Grand Opening promotional offers include:

$99 VIP Monthly Membership (Regular priced $129 )

VIP Monthly Membership (Regular priced ) $149 Comprehensive Bloodwork Analysis $

Comprehensive Bloodwork Analysis $ 30% off Select Individual Services

20% off retail products

Special promotional service packages

The grand re-opening promotional offers will be available from Thursday May 9th through Saturday May 11th. For further information about Relive Health and VIP memberships, please call 301-545-2148. To RSVP and learn more about the re-grand opening specials, visit https://relivehealth.com/dmv/ or follow Relive Gaithersburg on Facebook and Instagram.

About Relive Health

Founded in 2017, Relive Health ( www.Relivehealth.com ) provides anti-aging and wellness services which include hormone optimization, medical aesthetics, vitamin therapy, and regenerative medicine. Clients are evaluated individually to create a customized treatment program that addresses each client's unique needs. The company currently operates 12 health centers across five states. For more information, please visit relivehealth.com.

About Empire Portfolio Group

Empire Portfolio Group, founded in 2013 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading wellness services franchisee. As a franchisee and area representative of Orangetheory Fitness, Empire operates and oversees over 140 Orangetheory Fitness studios across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Empire was awarded "2022 Area Representative of the Year" and two-time "Region of the Year" in 2022 and 2023 by Orangetheory Fitness. Empire is a franchisee of Relive Health, a Florida-based provider of anti-aging services including hormone optimization, vitamin therapy and medical aesthetics. For more information, please visit empireportfolio.com.

