Relive Health Second Metro Atlanta Clinic's Grand Opening in Sandy Springs on May 2nd Features Exclusive Promotions on Anti-Aging and Wellness Solutions

ATLANTA, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Empire Portfolio Group ("Empire") announced the May 2nd grand opening celebration of their second Relive Health™ ("Relive") Clinic in metro Atlanta located at 4600 Roswell Road, Suite B130 in Sandy Springs. Taking place from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., the celebration is free with advanced RSVP, and will include giveaways for the first 50 attendees plus raffle prizes. This new clinic located in Sandy Springs, adjacent to Chastain Park, is the second of multiple locations planned in metro Atlanta over the next two years. At the event, local residents will have access to exclusive grand opening specials of 30% off select services and discounts on both VIP memberships and packaged services.

Relive Health™ ("Relive") is a revolutionary anti-aging and wellness franchise that enables individuals to extend their healthspans and enhance their lives by pairing innovative treatments with unparalleled client care. Whether it's rebalancing hormones, achieving ideal weight through medical weight loss programs, hydrating, replenishing and detoxifying the body with IV vitamin therapy or turning back the hands of time with medical aesthetics, Relive is the catalyst to having more energy, looking younger and living a more vibrant life. Starting today, Atlantans can discover a wide array of wellness services that empower them to take charge of their holistic health journey. Relive Health offers a personalized approach, starting with an assessment of each client through a 52-panel bloodwork analysis along with a body composition audit and an in-depth skin analysis utilizing Visia® technology.

Grand Opening promotional offers include:

$99 VIP Monthly Membership (Regular priced $129 )

VIP Monthly Membership (Regular priced ) $149 Comprehensive Bloodwork Analysis

Comprehensive Bloodwork Analysis 30% off Select Individual Services

20% off retail products

Special promotional service packages

The grand opening promotional offers will be available from Thursday May 2nd through Saturday May 4th. For further information about Relieve Health and VIP memberships, please call 617-713-5590. To RSVP and learn more about the grand opening specials, visit https://relivehealth.com/sandy-springs-ga-presale or follow Relive Sandy Springs on Facebook and Instagram.

About Relive Health

Founded in 2017, Relive Health ( www.Relivehealth.com ) provides anti-aging and wellness services which include hormone optimization, medical aesthetics, vitamin therapy, and regenerative medicine. Clients are evaluated individually to create a customized treatment program that addresses each client's unique needs. The company currently operates 12 health centers across five states. For more information, please visit relivehealth.com.

About Empire Portfolio Group

Empire Portfolio Group, founded in 2013 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading wellness services franchisee. As a franchisee and area representative of Orangetheory Fitness, Empire operates and oversees over 140 Orangetheory Fitness studios across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Empire was awarded "2022 Area Representative of the Year" and two-time "Region of the Year" in 2022 and 2023 by Orangetheory Fitness. Empire is a franchisee of Relive Health, a Florida-based provider of anti-aging services including hormone optimization, vitamin therapy and medical aesthetics. For more information, please visit empireportfolio.com.

Media Contact:

Amy Briskin

[email protected]

SOURCE Empire Portfolio Group