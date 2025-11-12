Relive Health Set To Open in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - The Coral Gables community is invited to celebrate the grand opening of Relive Health – Coral Gables on Thursday, November 20, from 4:00PM to 8:00PM at 1430 S Dixie Hwy, Suite 103, Coral Gables, FL 33146. This new location marks the expansion of Relive Health's nationwide network of integrative wellness centers and brings to South Florida a comprehensive approach to health optimization, aesthetics, and longevity.

Relive Health has earned national recognition for delivering personalized wellness programs that empower individuals to live healthier, longer, and more vibrant lives. The Coral Gables clinic continues that mission, offering services such as hormone replacement therapy, medical weight loss, IV nutrient therapy, aesthetic skin treatments, and advanced diagnostic testing. Each program is designed around the individual's unique needs, combining medical expertise with cutting-edge technology to help clients look and feel their best from the inside out.

The grand opening celebration will be an engaging evening of education, connection, and hands-on experience. Guests will receive a "Wellness Passport" upon arrival, encouraging them to visit each of the clinic's five main functional areas: Wellness, Aesthetics, IV Therapy, Visia® Skin Analysis, and the Consultation Room. Each area will feature interactive health stations staffed by Relive Health experts, who will provide demonstrations, answer questions, and explain the benefits of the services offered. Once attendees complete their passport by visiting all stations, they will receive a gift certificate toward future services.

Guests will also enjoy exclusive one-night-only offers, including 40% off select services such as Prémie DermaFacial, specialty IV therapies, bloodwork, and consultation packages, as well as 15% off ZO Skin Health and ReviveMD products. Complimentary Visia® skin analysis and InBody body composition assessments will be available, providing attendees with insight into their current wellness and aesthetic profiles. In addition, mini-demos and product testing opportunities will give guests a hands-on look at Relive Health's premium skincare and treatment technologies.

Relive Health's philosophy centers on addressing the root causes of health concerns rather than just managing symptoms. Its team of medical professionals and wellness experts work collaboratively to create individualized plans that enhance energy, balance hormones, optimize metabolism, and rejuvenate skin health. By opening its doors in Coral Gables, Relive Health aims to become an integral part of the local wellness community, providing residents with access to modern, results-driven care in a supportive and welcoming environment.

Area Developer, Jay Wagnon states, "We are incredibly excited to join the vibrant Coral Gables community and to introduce revolutionary therapies that will extend health spans—those valuable years spent in optimal health. At Relive Health, our mission is to empower individuals to achieve their wellness goals through innovative treatments and personalized care. We look forward to becoming a trusted partner in enhancing the health and vitality of our community."

The entire Coral Gables community is invited to attend this special event, meet the Relive Health team, explore the state-of-the-art facility, and learn how personalized wellness can lead to long-term vitality. With education, engagement, and exclusive offers, the grand opening event promises to be an inspiring introduction to the future of health and wellness in South Florida.

Relive Health – Coral Gables - 1430 S Dixie Hwy, Suite 103 - Coral Gables, FL 33146

Website: relivehealth.com/coral-gables-fl

For further information: ZTPR - [email protected]

SOURCE Relive Health