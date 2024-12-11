Relm Becomes First Specialty Insurer for Innovative Industries with 50-State MGA, Led by Industry Veteran Keith Lavigne

Broader Footprint a Pivotal Step in Relm's Mission to Provide Innovative Insurance in Cutting-Edge Markets

Insurance Veteran, Keith Lavigne, Named Head of Underwriting – US

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relm Insurance ('Relm'), the leading specialty insurance carrier supporting emerging and innovative industries, today announced the launch of its own Managing General Agent (MGA) in the US, licensed in all 50 states with locations in Miami, New York and Pennsylvania.

With an established global risk portfolio and a proven track record servicing claims, Relm is the first specialist insurer of global emerging industries to launch such an initiative in the US.

With its new domestic presence writing insurance on AM Best A- rated paper, Relm can more efficiently service a broader spectrum of innovative clients via its US distribution partners. The move marks another critical milestone in Relm's global expansion strategy focused on maximizing the accessibility of its insurance products and solutions to targeted clients in key jurisdictions.

In tandem, the firm announced that Keith Lavigne has joined as Head of Underwriting – US. Based in New York and reporting to Relm CEO and Founder Joseph Ziolkowski, Lavigne's successful track record of managing complex portfolios and cultivating high-performance teams equips him to be an impactful driver of Relm's strategic expansion into the US market. Keith will continue to build and oversee a rapidly growing team as the firm braces for further regional growth.

"Operating our MGA in the US enhances our ability to deepen and broaden our relationships with clients and brokers across the US insurance ecosystem," said Joseph Ziolkowski. "With Keith at the helm, our underwriting framework in emerging sectors has become even stronger. His proven expertise will enhance our technical and operational underwriting capabilities as we continue to make innovation resilient for our clients," added Ziolkowski.

Lavigne brings more than 25 years of experience to his role at Relm, most recently as Chief Underwriting Officer for Euclid Fiduciary. After beginning his career in public accounting specializing in tax, audit, and public offerings, he transitioned to leadership roles where he managed large teams at leading insurers, such as AIG, Chubb Insurance, and Everest Insurance. He is a licensed CPA and member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Connecticut Society of Certified Public Accountants.

"I'm excited to join Relm at such a pivotal moment for the company. Relm's commitment to innovation and providing cutting-edge solutions aligns perfectly with my values, experience and aspirations. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team to drive strategic growth and continue delivering exceptional value to our partners and clients."

About Relm Insurance

Relm Insurance Ltd. ('Relm') is a Bermuda-domiciled specialty insurance carrier supporting emerging industries that spur innovation and next-generation technologies. Launched in 2019 to address the scarcity of insurance capacity available to these high-growth markets, Relm plays an active role in bolstering the resilience of these innovative industries.

Relm's unrivaled industry expertise and solutions-driven track record makes it a highly sought-after risk partner for businesses and institutions operating at the forefront of various industries including Web3, digital assets, AI, biotech, and the space economy. Relm has earned a Financial Stability Rating of A, Exceptional, from Demotech.

Visit www.relminsurance.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Vaibhav Kumar, RF|Binder

[email protected]

+1 (678) 200-5642

SOURCE Relm Insurance