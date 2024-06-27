Relm Partners with SideChannel to Enhance Cybersecurity for Clients

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relm Insurance ("Relm"), a leading specialty insurance carrier supporting emerging and innovative industries, and SideChannel, a prominent provider of cybersecurity services and technology, are thrilled to announce a new partnership.

This collaboration grants Relm's innovative and high-growth client base access to SideChannel's virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) services, also known as "CISO as a Service." Through this partnership, Relm's insureds can now tap into SideChannel's deep cybersecurity consulting and risk management services, eliminating the need for a full-time employee.

SideChannel's VP of Partnerships, David Menichello, commented on today's announcement, "We are excited to partner with Relm to assist clients with their security and risk management capabilities. Designing and implementing security programs that are practical, effective, and aligned with unique risks and business priorities requires leadership and extensive experience, which are core to our vCISO service."

An effective security program is essential for any organization to protect its assets, prevent operational disruptions, and meet regulatory and contractual obligations. Specific to Relm's client base, which includes high-growth companies and emerging industries, security programs need to be forward-thinking and implemented in lockstep with business initiatives.

Relm's Global Head of Distribution and Innovation, Christian Davies, added, "This partnership exemplifies our commitment to providing unparalleled client support by integrating these advanced cybersecurity solutions into our insurance product offerings. With continued first-to-market solutions and value-added services, we're constantly striving to be the best insurance partner for our broking network and our clients."

Relm clients utilizing the vCISO service can lower their ris­­k profiles, potentially leading to lower premiums, and both organizations look forward to further strengthening their collaboration.

About Relm Insurance

Relm Insurance Ltd. (Relm) is a Bermuda-domiciled specialty insurance carrier supporting emerging industries that spur innovation and next-generation technologies. Launched in 2019 to address the scarcity of insurance capacity available to these high-growth markets, Relm plays an active role in bolstering the resilience of these innovative industries.

Relm's unrivaled industry expertise and solutions-driven track record makes it a highly sought-after risk partner for businesses and institutions operating at the forefront of Web3, digital assets, AI, and alternative medicine. Relm has earned a Financial Stability Rating of A, Exceptional, from Demotech. Visit www.relminsurance.com for more information.

About SideChannel

SideChannel helps emerging and mid-market companies protect their assets. Founded in 2019, the Company delivers comprehensive cybersecurity plans through a series of actions branded SideChannel Complete.

SideChannel deploys a combination of skilled and experienced talent, and technological tools to offer layered defense strategies supported by battle-tested processes. SideChannel also offers Enclave; a network infrastructure platform that eases the journey from zero to zero-trust. Learn more at sidechannel.com.

SOURCE Relm Insurance Ltd