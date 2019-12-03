Relmada Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a clinical-stage company developing novel therapies for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced its intention to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering pursuant to its existing shelf registration statement. Relmada also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock offered in the public offering on the same terms and conditions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the size or terms of the offering.

Jefferies, SVB Leerink and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Relmada intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund research and development activities for its clinical development programs related to Relmada's lead product candidate, REL-1017 (d-methadone), which is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression and other potential indications, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The securities described above are being offered by Relmada pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on October 31, 2019. The offering may be made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, when available, may also be obtained by request by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by e-mail at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, or by telephone at 1-800-808-7525, ext. 6132, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com; or Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017, or by telephone at 212-518-9658, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any securities of Relmada, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, publicly traded biotechnology company developing novel medicines that potentially address areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Relmada's lead program, dextromethadone (REL-1017), is an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist. NMDA receptor antagonists may have potential in the treatment of a range of psychiatric and neurological disorders associated with a variety of cognitive, neurological and behavioral symptoms.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including but not limited to statements regarding Relmada's intention to conduct and offering and sale of securities, ability to complete the offering and the expected use of the proceeds. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to" and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including market conditions and the risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all of the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be considered to be a complete list.

Investor Contact

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors

T. 212.915.2578

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

SOURCE Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.relmada.com

