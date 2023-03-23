Relmada Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

CORAL GABLES, Fla., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today provided a corporate update and announced preliminary and unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022. The Company will host a conference call today, Thursday, March 23, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time/1:30 PM Pacific Time.

"Following the availability of top-line results in the Reliance I (Study 301), one of two Phase 3 sister two-arm, placebo-controlled, pivotal studies evaluating REL-1017 25mg as a potential adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), in December 2022, we have spent the last three months thoroughly analyzing these data and considering the appropriate next steps," said Sergio Traversa, Relmada's Chief Executive Officer. "We are confident that we have identified the key issues that led to the Phase 3 data in Study 301 differing from the positive results we saw in Phase 2. Based on the data generated to date and market potential, we intend to focus on the further development of REL-1017 as an adjunctive treatment. We will implement critical changes to Reliance II (Study 302), the second of our two Phase 3 sister two-arm trials, which is ongoing, and initiate one new trial, Study 304. The Study 302 protocol amendment has been finalized and is ready to be implemented, and the Study 304 protocol has been drafted, and the study will be ready to initiate by mid-2023."

"We are confident that we have an approvable drug and need to focus on clinical trial execution to accomplish this," continued Mr. Traversa. "From the extensive analyses of Study 301, we now know how to identify the most reliable sites, the most suitable patients, and greatly improve our study protocols. Importantly, all other pre- and clinical, and CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls) pieces are in place for a successful NDA filing for REL-1017. Relmada is sufficiently funded to fully execute the plans for the further development of REL-1017 with Study 302 and Study 304."

Recent Corporate Highlights

Analyzed full data set and final study report for Study 301 to identify key insights to be leveraged in continued development of REL-1017 for the adjunctive treatment of MDD

Based on the primary and pre-specified analyses from Study 301, the Company believes the signal of REL-1017's efficacy is clear and warrants continued development

Implementing critical changes to ongoing Study 302, for which a protocol amendment has been finalized, and initiating one new trial, Study 304, for which the protocol has been drafted and will be ready to enroll by mid-2023

Appointed CNS therapeutics expert Cedric O'Gorman , M.D., as Chief Medical Officer to lead medical, clinical, and regulatory functions in support of the Company's late-stage REL-1017 development program

, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer to lead medical, clinical, and regulatory functions in support of the Company's late-stage REL-1017 development program Appointed Fabiana Fedeli , Chief Investment Officer Equities, Multi Asset and Sustainability, at M&G Investments, one of the United Kingdom's largest and longest established investment houses, as an independent director to the Company's Board of Directors

Upcoming Anticipated Milestones for REL-1017

Complete enrollment in ongoing Study 302, which is planned to enroll approximately 300 patients, in the first half of 2024

Initiate Study 304, as adjunctive treatment for MDD, in mid-2023, with a planned enrollment of approximately 300 patients, with completion anticipated in the second-half of 2024

Complete study 310, the open-label study, with data in mid-2023

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Research and development expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022 , totaled $26.9 million , compared to $25.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 . The increase was primarily driven by an increase in stock-based compensation costs.

, totaled , compared to for the three months ended . The increase was primarily driven by an increase in stock-based compensation costs. General and administrative expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022 , totaled $11.8 million compared to $8.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 , an increase of approximately $2.9 million . The increase was primarily driven by an increase in stock-based compensation costs.

, totaled compared to for the three months ended , an increase of approximately . The increase was primarily driven by an increase in stock-based compensation costs. The net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2022 , was $37.9 million , or $1.28 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $34.4 million , or $1.80 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021 .

Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

Research and development expense for the year ended December 31, 2022 , totaled $113.3 million , compared to $90.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The increase was primarily driven by increased costs associated with preparing and conducting RELIANCE, the Company's Phase 3 program for REL-1017.

, totaled , compared to for the year ended . The increase was primarily driven by increased costs associated with preparing and conducting RELIANCE, the Company's Phase 3 program for REL-1017. General and administrative expense for the year ended December 31, 2022 , totaled $47.9 million , compared to $35.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The increase was primarily driven by an increase in stock-based compensation.

, totaled , compared to for the year ended . The increase was primarily driven by an increase in stock-based compensation. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was $157.0 million and $125.8 million , respectively. The Company had a net loss of $5.30 and $7.16 per share for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

and 2021 was and , respectively. The Company had a net loss of and per share for the year ended and 2021, respectively. As of December 31, 2022 , the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of approximately $148.3 million , compared to cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of approximately $211.9 million at December 31, 2021 .

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Thursday, March 23rd @ 4:30pm ET Toll Free: 877-407-0792 International: 201-689-8263 Conference ID: 13735262 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1591728&tp_key=cb7f04a9a4

About REL-1017

REL-1017, a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission, is currently in late-stage development for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). The ongoing Reliance Clinical Research Program is designed to evaluate the potential for REL-1017 as a rapid-acting, oral, once-daily antidepressant treatment. In a Phase 2 trial, REL-1017 demonstrated rapid, robust, and sustained antidepressant effects with statistically significant improvements compared to placebo. The Phase 2 study also showed a favorable pharmacokinetic, safety, and tolerability profile of REL-1017 consistent with results observed in previously completed Phase 1 studies.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Relmada's experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada's lead program, REL-1017, is a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 has entered late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults. In addition, Relmada is advancing a clinical-stage program in neurodegenerative diseases based on psilocybin and select derivative molecules. Learn more at www.relmada.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including potential failure of Reliance trial results to demonstrate clinically significant evidence of efficacy and/or safety, failure of top-line results to accurately reflect the complete results of the trial, failure to obtain regulatory approval of REL-1017 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, and the other risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be a complete list.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)





As of



As of





December 31,



December 31,





2022



2021

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,395,905



$ 44,443,439

Short-term investments



142,926,781





167,466,167

Lease payments receivable – short term



-





86,377

Other receivables



512,432





-

Prepaid expenses



4,035,186





11,301,535

Total current assets



152,870,304





223,297,518

Other assets



34,875





28,293

Total assets

$ 152,905,179



$ 223,325,811



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

































Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 5,261,936



$ 11,192,502

Accrued expenses



7,206,941





3,868,423

Total current liabilities



12,468,877





15,060,925

Total liabilities



12,468,877





15,060,925



















Commitments and Contingencies (Note 7)

































Stockholders' Equity:















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and

outstanding



-





-

Class A convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 3,500,000 shares authorized,

none issued and outstanding



-





-

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 30,099,203 and

27,740,147 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



30,099





27,740

Additional paid-in capital



602,517,138





513,304,258

Accumulated deficit



(462,110,935)





(305,067,112)

Total stockholders' equity



140,436,302





208,264,886

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 152,905,179



$ 223,325,811



Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)





2022



2021

Operating expenses:











Research and development

$ 113,322,999



$ 90,621,570

General and administrative



47,926,077





35,081,922

Total operating expenses



161,249,076





125,703,492



















Loss from operations



(161,249,076)





(125,703,492)



















Other income (expenses):















Gain on settlement of fees



6,351,606





-

Interest/investment income, net



2,659,424





1,199,077



Realized loss on short-term investments



(585,522)





(636,012)

Unrealized loss on short-term investments



(4,220,255)





(611,382)

Total other income (expenses), net



4,205,253





(48,317)



















Net loss

$ (157,043,823)



$ (125,751,809)



















Net loss per common share – basic and diluted

$ (5.30)



$ (7.16)



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding –

basic and diluted



29,628,664





17,552,738





























Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity

(Unaudited)





Common Stock



Additional

Paid-in



Accumulated











Shares



Par Value



Capital



Deficit



Total

Balance – December 31, 2020



16,332,939



$ 16,333



$ 284,881,716



$ (179,315,303)



$ 105,582,746

Stock-based compensation expense



-





-





40,494,476





-





40,494,476

Equity offering, net



10,147,059





10,147





161,216,798





-





161,226,945

Warrants exercised



651,674





652





23,415,384





-





23,416,036

Cashless exercise of warrants



433,856





433





2,627,628





-





2,628,061

Options exercised



174,619





175





668,256





-





668,431

Net loss



-





-





-





(125,751,809)





(125,751,809)

Balance – December 31, 2021



27,740,147





27,740





513,304,258





(305,067,112)





208,264,886

Stock-based compensation expense



-





-





44,194,765





-





44,194,765

ATM offering, net



2,094,243





2,094





42,726,505





-





42,728,599

Share exchange -Prefunded

warrants, net of fees



(1,452,016)





(1,452)





(48,548)





-





(50,000)

Net exercise -Prefunded warrants



1,451,795





1,452





(1,452)





-





-

Warrants exercised



181,336





181





1,264,342





-





1,264,523

Options exercised



83,698





84





703,636





-





703,720

Short swing profit, net



-





-





373,632





-





373,632

Net loss



-





-





-





(157,043,823)





(157,043,823)

Balance – December 31, 2022



30,099,203



$ 30,099



$ 602,517,138



$ (462,110,935)



$ 140,436,302



































































Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)





2022



2021

Cash flows from operating activities











Net loss

$ (157,043,823)



$ (125,751,809)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation expense



-





1,258

Stock-based compensation



44,194,765





40,494,476

Gain on settlement



(3,338,518)





-

Realized loss on short-term investments



585,522





636,012

Unrealized loss on short-term investments



4,220,255





611,382

Change in operating assets and liabilities:















Lease payment receivable



86,377





79,457

Other receivable



(512,432)





-

Prepaid expenses and other assets



7,259,767





(10,401,638)

Accounts payable



(2,717,983)





2,846,027

Accrued expenses



3,338,518





(388,560)

Net cash used in operating activities



(103,801,617)





(91,873,395)



















Cash flows from investing activities















Purchase of short-term investments



(47,293,763)





(222,981,675)

Sale of short-term investments



67,027,372





168,863,639

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



19,733,609





(54,118,036)



















Cash flows from financing activities















Payment of fees for warrants issued for common stock



(50,000)





-

Proceeds from issuance of common stock



42,728,599





184,642,981

Proceeds from options exercised for common stock



703,720





668,431

Proceeds from warrants exercised for common stock



1,264,523





2,628,061

Proceeds from short swing profit, net



373,632





-

Net cash provided by financing activities



45,020,474





187,939,473

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(39,047,534)





41,948,042

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period



44,443,439





2,495,397



















Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

$ 5,395,905



$ 44,443,439



