Relmada Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

08 Aug, 2023

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today provided a corporate update and announced preliminary and unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company will host a conference call today, Tuesday, August 8, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time/1:30 PM Pacific Time.

"We continue to execute on the Phase 3 clinical development plan for REL-1017 as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD)," said Sergio Traversa, Relmada's Chief Executive Officer. "Enrollment in the ongoing Reliance II (study 302) is progressing as expected, and we remain on track to complete this trial in the first half of 2024. We were also pleased to initiate Relight, our new Phase 3 Study (study 304), with screening ongoing. We currently anticipate the completion of Relight in the second half of next year. Moreover, the one year, open-label safety study, Reliance-OLS (study 310), with REL-1017 was recently completed, and we are preparing for the availability of data from that study during the current quarter."

"Importantly, we are sufficiently funded to execute on all of our plans to reach data readouts from both Phase 3 trials, Reliance (study 302) and Relight (study 304), in 2024," concluded Mr. Traversa.

Recent Corporate Highlights 

  • Enrollment is ongoing in Reliance II (study 302), a Phase 3 trial of REL-1017 for the adjunctive treatment of MDD.

  • Screening has begun in Relight (study 304), a Phase 3 trial of REL-1017 for the adjunctive treatment of MDD.

  • Data from the human abuse potential studies of REL-1017 were recently published in the peer-reviewed journal, Translational Psychiatry.

  • Investigator meetings have been successfully hosted focusing on our amended and new protocols, quality expectations, increased oversight and engagement, and optimizing clinical execution for both ongoing Phase 3 studies.

Upcoming Anticipated Milestones for REL-1017

  • Complete enrollment in ongoing Reliance II (study 302), which is planned to enroll approximately 300 patients, in the first half of 2024.

  • Complete enrollment in new Relight study (study 304), which is planned to enroll approximately 300 patients, in the second half of 2024.

  • Announce results from recently completed Reliance-OLS (study 310), a long-term, open-label study of REL-1017 in MDD, later in the current quarter.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

  • Research and development expense for the three months ended June 30, 2023, totaled $13.7 million, compared to $30.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily associated with the completion of the Reliance I and Reliance III clinical studies in late 2022.

  • General and administrative expense for the three months ended June 30, 2023, totaled $12.3 million, compared to $14.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in stock-based compensation.

  • Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $25.3 million, or $0.84 per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of $39.9 million, or $1.33 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Financial Results

  • Research and development expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023, totaled $29.6 million, compared to $55.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in study costs associated with the completion of Reliance I and III in late 2022.

  • General and administrative expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023, totaled $24.6 million, compared to $27.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in stock-based compensation.

  • Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 was $51.6 million and $79.7 million, respectively. The Company had a net loss of $1.72 and $2.73 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

  • As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of approximately $118.5 million, compared to cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of approximately $148.3 million at December 31, 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Tuesday, August 8 at 4:30 PM ET

Toll Free:

877-407-0792

International:

201-689-8263

Conference ID:

13740070

Webcast:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1624681&tp_key=1f9f03a8ac

About REL-1017

REL-1017, a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission, is currently in late-stage development for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). The ongoing Clinical Research Program is designed to evaluate the potential for REL-1017 as a rapid-acting, oral, once-daily antidepressant treatment.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Relmada's experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada's lead program, REL-1017, is a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 is in late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults. Learn more at www.relmada.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including potential failure of clinical trial results to demonstrate statistically and/or clinically significant evidence of efficacy and/or safety, failure of top-line results to accurately reflect the complete results of the trial, failure to obtain regulatory approval of REL-1017 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, and the other risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be a complete list.

Investor Contact: 
Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors
[email protected] 

Media Inquiries:
Corporate Communications
[email protected].com

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



As of
June 30,
2023
(unaudited)

As of
December 31,
2022

Assets





  Current assets:





       Cash and cash equivalents

$

14,469,354

$

5,395,905

       Short-term investments

104,059,737


142,926,781

       Other receivables

-


512,432

       Prepaid expenses

3,474,540


4,035,186

Total current assets

122,003,631


152,870,304

Other assets

34,590


34,875

Total assets

$

122,038,221

$

152,905,179









Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 6)
















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
















Current liabilities:







       Accounts payable

$

4,853,616

$

5,261,936

       Accrued expenses

5,848,850


7,206,941

Total current liabilities

10,702,466


12,468,877









Stockholders' Equity:







Class A convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 3,500,000 shares authorized, 
     none issued and outstanding

-


-

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 30,099,203 shares
      issued and outstanding

30,099


30,099

Additional paid-in capital

625,041,121


602,517,138

Accumulated deficit

(513,735,465)


(462,110,935)

Total stockholders' equity

111,335,755


140,436,302

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

122,038,221

$

152,905,179

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)



Three months ended

Six months ended


June 30,

June 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Operating expenses:











       Research and development

$

13,740,205

$

30,912,671

$

29,601,215

$

55,925,524

       General and administrative

12,286,521


14,599,401


24,579,120


27,883,971

Total operating expenses

26,026,726


45,512,072


54,180,335


83,809,495

















Loss from operations

(26,026,726)


(45,512,072)


(54,180,335)


(83,809,495)

















Other (expenses) income:















       Gain on Settlement

-


6,351,606






6,351,606

       Interest/investment income, net

1,363,406


387,333


2,571,037


717,282

       Realized (loss) gain on short-term investments

-


24,502


(666,708)


9,480

       Unrealized (loss) gain on short-term investments

(639,634)


(1,186,337)


651,476


(2,949,624)

Total other (expenses) income

723,772


5,577,104


(2,555,805)


4,128,744

















Net loss

$

(25,302,954)

$

(39,934,968)

$

(51,624,530)

$

(79,680,751)

















Loss per common share – basic and diluted

$

(.84)

$

(1.33)

$

(1.72)

$

(2.73)

















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 
     – basic and diluted

30,099,203


29,935,895


30,099,203


29,168,511

  

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity
(Unaudited)



Three and Six months ended June 30, 2023


Common Stock

Additional
Paid-in

Accumulated





Shares

Par Value

Capital

Deficit

Total

Balance – December 31, 2022

30,099,203

$

30,099

$

602,517,138

$

(462,110,935)

$

140,436,302

Stock based compensation

-


-

$

11,354,466


-


11,354,466

Net loss

-


-


-


(26,321,576)


(26,321,576)

Balance – March 31, 2023

30,099,203


30,099


613,871,604


(488,432,511)


125,469,192

Stock based compensation

-


-


11,169,517


-


11,169,517

Net loss

-






-


(25,302,954)


(25,302,954)

Balance – June 30, 2023

30,099,203

$

30,099

$

625,041,121

$

(513,735,465)

$

111,335,755


Three and Six months ended June 30, 2022


Common Stock

Additional
Paid-in

Accumulated





Shares

Par Value

Capital

Deficit

Total

Balance - December 31, 2021

27,740,147

$

27,740

$

513,304,258

$

(305,067,112)

$

208,264,886

Stock based compensation

-


-


11,930,681


-


11,930,681

TM offering, net

1,609,343


1,610


29,581,932


-


29,583,542

Warrant exercised for cash

33,334


33


299,973


-


300,006

Options exercised for cash

20,000


20


64,780


-


64,800

Net loss

-


-


-


(39,745,783)


(39,745,783)

Balance – March 31, 2022

29,402,824


29,403


555,181,624


(344,812,895)


210,398,132

Stock based compensation

-


-


12,295,016


-


12,295,016

Warrant exercised for cash

91,058


91


595,259


-


595,350

Options exercised for cash

45,812


46


352,698


-


352,744

ATM offering, net of offering costs

484,900


485


13,144,572


-


13,145,057

Net loss

-


-


-


(39,934,968)


(39,934,968)

Balance – June 30, 2022

30,024,594

$

30,025

$

581,569,169

$

(384,747,863)

$

196,851,331

  

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)



Six months ended
June 30,


2023

2022

Cash flows from operating activities





     Net loss

$

(51,624,530)

$

(79,680,751)

     Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Stock-based compensation

22,523,983


24,225,697

Gain on settlement of fees

-


(6,351,606)

Realized loss (gain) on short-term investments

666,708


(9,480)

Unrealized (gain) loss on short-term investments

(651,476)


2,949,624

Change in operating assets and liabilities:







                Lease payment receivable

-


44,143

                Other receivables

512,432


(256,192)

                Prepaid expenses and other assets

560,931


7,810,846

                Accounts payable

(408,320)


2,698,790

                Accrued expenses

(1,358,091)


7,513,045

Net cash (used in) operating activities

(29,778,363)


(41,055,884)









Cash flows from investing activities







Purchase of short-term investments

(45,577,832)


(33,412,425)

Sale of short-term investments

84,429,644


23,244,237

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

38,851,812


(10,168,188)









Cash flows from financing activities







      Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net

-


42,728,599

      Proceeds from options exercised for common stock

-


417,544

      Proceeds from warrants exercised for common stock

-


895,356

Net cash provided by financing activities

-


44,041,499

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

9,073,449


(7,182,573)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

5,395,905


44,443,439









Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

$

14,469,354

$

37,260,866









Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
















Cash paid during the period for:







      Interest

$

-

$

-

      Income Tax

$

-

$

-

SOURCE Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

